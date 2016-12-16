Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 39 / 39

An accessible hands-on look at using Flow, the static type checker, and integrating it with a Babel workflow.

Functional programming continues to be a hot topic in the JavaScript world. Eric Elliott covers what you need to know.

Nine days of in-person workshops on Angular 2, React, WebVR, Redux, Async, D3, WebPerf, Ionic, TypeScript and Halogen presented by industry experts this March in San Francisco. Early bird tickets are almost gone.

Spoiler alert: it’s Vue.js, Svelte, and Conditioner.js (a conditional module loader).

A straightforward, good looking, vanilla date and time picker. Also available as Vue.js, React, Ember and Angular components/addons.

Works in both the browser and on Node and uses the highest resolution timing options available.

Clean Code Concepts Adapted for JavaScript A guide, adapted from Robert C. Martin’s book Clean Code, to producing readable, reusable, and refactorable software in JavaScript.

A detailed introduction to how you can think about TypeScript, and its ability to improve JavaScript development.

Serious about performance for the web? Benedikt argues that we need to start judging browsers “by real world performance and not their ability to game four year old benchmarks”.