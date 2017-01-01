Access

JavaScript informator 319

 

 

Making Transpiled ES Modules More Spec-Compliant

Dr. Axel demonstrates how a proposed ‘spec mode’ for Babel will help you prepare for a world of native ES modules.

Refactoring 30,000 Lines of JS with Types

How to significantly change 30,000 lines of client-side JavaScript without breaking things? This team tried both Flow and TypeScript and brought some minimal typing into play.

Ionic 2.0: Framework For Building Mobile Apps with Angular

ionic-2-final-header-1

Ionic 2.0.0 comes with new cross-platform components with 100% Material Design support, a 'native feature' plugin system, and enhanced performance.

“Use your nice tools without jumping through unnecessary hoops”: npm on the job

npm’s the obvious choice for managing JavaScript dependencies, but when Ellie Mae built a web app, they needed to keep some code private. How? “Choose tools that work with the grain of how you want to work, and work with the grain of your tools…”

Gmail to Block .js File Attachments Soon

.js is to join .exe, .bat, and other file types in being blocked for security reasons. You’ll need to archive or host them instead from February.

An Introduction to Parsing Expressions with Nearley

Nearley is a fast and modern parser toolkit for JavaScript that uses the Earley algorithm and this is a handy walkthrough the ideas involved.

An Introduction to Observables for Angular Developers

What are ‘observables’? Why are they helpful for asynchronous communication? And how can you use them in an Angular 2 application with RxJS? Answers here.

ES Proposal: Shared Memory and Atomics

ES2017 is picking up some new concepts that will help with building higher-level concurrency abstractions. Here’s Axel with the deep dive.

ECMAScript Regexes Are (Going To Be) Getting Better

Regular expressions were added to JS 18 years ago and have only been slightly improved. Mathias looks at five new proposals under consideration to improve them further.

IN BRIEF

Using Redux for Managing Immutable State TUTORIAL
DAVID XU

JavaScript Array Methods: Mutating vs. Non-Mutating TUTORIAL
LOREN STEWART

Working with HTTP Streams with Cycle.js TUTORIAL
IVAN JOVANOVIC

New Course: ⚡️ ES6 The Right Parts with Kyle Simpson COURSE 
Uncover new ES6 JS features like arrow functions, generators and computed properties with Kyle Simpson's book series: "You Don't Know JS".
FRONTEND MASTERS  SPONSOR

A Look at TypeScript 2.1's Mapped Types TUTORIAL 
Create new types from existing ones by transforming properties.
MARIUS SCHULZ

How To Conditionally Load Modules with StealJS TUTORIAL
MANUEL MUJICA

Source Maps with webpack in Chrome TUTORIAL
ERIK AYBAR

JS Library Development in ES6 with Babel, Mocha and npm Scripts TUTORIAL
HUGO DI FRANCESCO

Getting Started with Vue.js 2.0 in 2017 for Beginners VIDEO 
A tidy 20 minute intro and live coding demo.
ERIK HANCHETT

Code-Splitting Your Way to Better Performance with Webpack VIDEO 
A quick 6 minute conversation.
GOOGLE CHROME DEVELOPERS

ES6 and Beyond Workshop at PayPal (January 2017) VIDEO
KENT C DODDS

JSDOW: Chart Daily/Weekly Download Numbers for npm Packages TOOLS 
Who wants to add a virtual stock game to this? ;-)

Best in Class UI Components for Angular Development – Kendo UI for Angular CODE 
100% jQuery-free Angular components built from ground-up which deliver the business app essential building blocks.
PROGRESS  SPONSOR

BuckleScript: A JavaScript Backend for the OCaml Compiler CODE
BLOOMBERG FINANCE

Tilt.js: Tiny Parallax Tilt Effect for jQuery CODE
GIJS ROGÉ

qart.js: Merges Pictures and QR Codes for Artistic QR Codes CODE 
Clever, I’m surprised the output worked (I tested it!)

 

