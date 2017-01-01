JavaScript informator 319

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 39 / 39

Making Transpiled ES Modules More Spec-Compliant

Dr. Axel demonstrates how a proposed ‘spec mode’ for Babel will help you prepare for a world of native ES modules.

Refactoring 30,000 Lines of JS with Types

How to significantly change 30,000 lines of client-side JavaScript without breaking things? This team tried both Flow and TypeScript and brought some minimal typing into play.

Ionic 2.0: Framework For Building Mobile Apps with Angular

Ionic 2.0.0 comes with new cross-platform components with 100% Material Design support, a 'native feature' plugin system, and enhanced performance.

“Use your nice tools without jumping through unnecessary hoops”: npm on the job

npm’s the obvious choice for managing JavaScript dependencies, but when Ellie Mae built a web app, they needed to keep some code private. How? “Choose tools that work with the grain of how you want to work, and work with the grain of your tools…”

Gmail to Block .js File Attachments Soon

.js is to join .exe, .bat, and other file types in being blocked for security reasons. You’ll need to archive or host them instead from February.

An Introduction to Parsing Expressions with Nearley

Nearley is a fast and modern parser toolkit for JavaScript that uses the Earley algorithm and this is a handy walkthrough the ideas involved.

An Introduction to Observables for Angular Developers

What are ‘observables’? Why are they helpful for asynchronous communication? And how can you use them in an Angular 2 application with RxJS? Answers here.

ES Proposal: Shared Memory and Atomics

ES2017 is picking up some new concepts that will help with building higher-level concurrency abstractions. Here’s Axel with the deep dive.

ECMAScript Regexes Are (Going To Be) Getting Better

Regular expressions were added to JS 18 years ago and have only been slightly improved. Mathias looks at five new proposals under consideration to improve them further.

Using Redux for Managing Immutable State TUTORIAL

JavaScript Array Methods: Mutating vs. Non-Mutating TUTORIAL

Working with HTTP Streams with Cycle.js TUTORIAL

New Course: ⚡️ ES6 The Right Parts with Kyle Simpson COURSE

Uncover new ES6 JS features like arrow functions, generators and computed properties with Kyle Simpson's book series: "You Don't Know JS".

A Look at TypeScript 2.1's Mapped Types TUTORIAL

Create new types from existing ones by transforming properties.

How To Conditionally Load Modules with StealJS TUTORIAL

Source Maps with webpack in Chrome TUTORIAL

JS Library Development in ES6 with Babel, Mocha and npm Scripts TUTORIAL

Getting Started with Vue.js 2.0 in 2017 for Beginners VIDEO

A tidy 20 minute intro and live coding demo.

Code-Splitting Your Way to Better Performance with Webpack VIDEO

A quick 6 minute conversation.

ES6 and Beyond Workshop at PayPal (January 2017) VIDEO

JSDOW: Chart Daily/Weekly Download Numbers for npm Packages TOOLS

Who wants to add a virtual stock game to this? ;-)

Best in Class UI Components for Angular Development – Kendo UI for Angular CODE

100% jQuery-free Angular components built from ground-up which deliver the business app essential building blocks.

BuckleScript: A JavaScript Backend for the OCaml Compiler CODE

Tilt.js: Tiny Parallax Tilt Effect for jQuery CODE

qart.js: Merges Pictures and QR Codes for Artistic QR Codes CODE

Clever, I’m surprised the output worked (I tested it!)