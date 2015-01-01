JavaScript news, What are Template Literals

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 191 / 191

Express Gateway release 1.4.1 is out!

HTTP Proxy, ioredis-mock and more updates to Express Gateway, an open source API Gateway built entirely on Express.js....

LunchBadger READ MORE

Securing an Aurelia application with Azure B2C This is Aurelia unspecific and could (and maybe should) be done even before the Aurelia application started. Routing to the authority and handling the redirect is easy, but manage the token not necessarily. This would include: saving the tokens in some storage (e.g. sessionSto... Katharina Bähr READ MORE

How to Build a Simple Chat App with React Native and Firebase

In mobile development, cross-platform applications are appreciated for their short development cycle, low cost, and quick time to market in comparison with native apps. One popular framework that enables developers to build hybrid mobile apps is React Native. React Native was ...

The Garden Of Muses READ MORE

A tool for testing and debugging your Vue + Vuex applications.... JavaScript Kicks READ MORE

How we built AI Chatbot Using JavaScript and ChatScript

This article is based on the experience of using ChatScript (CS) in one of the recent WebbyLab's projects. I am glad to share what we've learnt, the difficulties we've met, and the approaches we've used to defeat them on the way of chatbot programming....

Ellina Bereza READ MORE

So you want to be a professional coder? I have been coding for longer than I care to admit. I am mostly "self-taught", but I did eventually take some programming courses in college which I don't think contributed much to my overall coding knowledge and experience. You can only learn coding by building actual non-exa... Samer Buna READ MORE

I Love That TypeScript Doesn't Allow Me To Make Incorrect Assumptions About Object Usage Ben Nadel demonstrates one of the TypeScript features that he loves the most: the TypeScript compiler won't allow him to make poor assumptions about "duck typing" and object usage. Instead, he is forced - by the compiler - to write clean, self-documenting, unsurprising code.... Ben Nadel READ MORE

Understanding JavaScript's Engine with Cartoons In a previous article, we detailed how JavaScript's engine works in terms of event execution and briefly mentioned compilation. Yes, you read that correctly. JavaScript is compiled, though unlike other language compilers that have build stages that allow for early optimization... Codesmith Staffing READ MORE

JavaScript - What are Template Literals This is Part 1 of 2 in a series on Template Literals What are Template Literals What are Tag Functions? - Coming Sunday Template Literals Defined Template literals are quite simply the easiest way to improve your JavaScript code readability when working with Strings. Ok, that'... Brandon Morelli READ MORE

Node.js Crash Course I've been doing Node full-time at work and noticed a lot of other people lacking a centralized resource to get up and running quickly. There are a lot of wonderful resources out there for Node that are only a Google search away, but, hopefully, this document should get you cod... DZone READ MORE

Custom errors and error reporting in GraphQL First of all, big thanks to Facebook developers for open sourcing and maintaining GraphQL.js library. It can't express how well it works for me and my team (BTW, we're hiring) and I like really how simple yet flexible it is. As Elbert Einstein once said: Everything should be a... Konstantin Tarkus READ MORE

Introducing React Food Truck There are many important questions to ask when you are building an application. Questions like: "Who are the users?", "What browser will they use to access the app?" and "Is there a heaven and will there be food trucks there?". Of course, some of these questions can be answere... Burke H✪lland READ MORE

