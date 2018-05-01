Top 10 JavaScript Open Source

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Istorija i teorija književnosti
Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl
Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja
Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio
Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 104 / 104
For the past month, we ranked nearly 250 JavaScript Open Source Projects to pick the Top 10.
We compared projects with new or major release during this period. Mybridge AI ranks projects based on a variety of factors to measure its quality for professionals.
Open source projects can be useful for programmers. Hope you find an interesting project that inspires you.
Tui.calendar v1.0: A JavaScript calendar that everything you need [4772 stars on Github]. Courtesy of NHN Entertainment
Ow: Function argument validation for humans [1795 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Sindre Sorhus
Picojs: A face detection library in 200 lines of JavaScript [3849 stars on Github]. Courtesy of tehnokv
Babylon.js: a complete JavaScript framework for building 3D games with HTML 5 and WebGL [6701 stars on Github]. Courtesy of babylon.js
Dinero.js v1.0: An immutable library to create, calculate and format monetary values. [1191 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Sarah Dayan
Glide 3.0: A dependency-free JavaScript ES6 slider and carousel. It’s lightweight, flexible and fast. Designed to slide. No less, no more [3064 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Jędrzej Chałubek
AWS Amplify GraphQL Client: A declarative JavaScript library for application development using cloud services. [2544 stars on Github]. Courtesy of AWS Amplify
Subliminal: An opinionated minimalistic VS Code theme for JavaScript [463 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Dan Abramov
Magenta-js: Magenta.js: Music and Art Generation with Machine Intelligence in the Browser [109 stars on Github]. Courtesy of
Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.