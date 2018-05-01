Access

Top 10 JavaScript Open Source

 

 

For the past month, we ranked nearly 250 JavaScript Open Source Projects to pick the Top 10.

We compared projects with new or major release during this period. Mybridge AI ranks projects based on a variety of factors to measure its quality for professionals.

  • Average number of Github stars in this edition: 2,547 ⭐️
  • “Watch” JavaScript Top 10 Open Source on Github and get email once a month.
  • Topics: Calendar, Validation, Face detection, 3D Game, Monetary values, Hotkeys, Carousel, AWS Amplify, VS Code theme, Magenta.js

Open source projects can be useful for programmers. Hope you find an interesting project that inspires you.

Rank 1

Tui.calendar v1.0: A JavaScript calendar that everything you need [4772 stars on Github]. Courtesy of NHN Entertainment

Rank 2

Ow: Function argument validation for humans [1795 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Sindre Sorhus

……[Tweet]

Rank 3

Picojs: A face detection library in 200 lines of JavaScript [3849 stars on Github]. Courtesy of tehnokv

……[Blog Post]

Rank 4

Babylon.js: a complete JavaScript framework for building 3D games with HTML 5 and WebGL [6701 stars on Github]. Courtesy of babylon.js

……[Announcing Babylon.js v.3.2]

Rank 5

Dinero.js v1.0: An immutable library to create, calculate and format monetary values. [1191 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Sarah Dayan

Rank 6

Hotkeys v3: A robust Javascript library for capturing keyboard input. It has no dependencies. [1580 stars on Github]. Courtesy of kacper

Rank 7

Glide 3.0: A dependency-free JavaScript ES6 slider and carousel. It’s lightweight, flexible and fast. Designed to slide. No less, no more [3064 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Jędrzej Chałubek

Rank 8

AWS Amplify GraphQL Client: A declarative JavaScript library for application development using cloud services. [2544 stars on Github]. Courtesy of AWS Amplify

…..[Introducing the AWS Amplify GraphQL Client]

Rank 9

Subliminal: An opinionated minimalistic VS Code theme for JavaScript [463 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Dan Abramov

……[Tweet]

Rank 10

Magenta-js: Magenta.js: Music and Art Generation with Machine Intelligence in the Browser [109 stars on Github]. Courtesy of

magenta.js

 

