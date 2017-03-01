Access

JavaScript weekly 328

 

 

Glimmer: Fast UI Components from the Ember Ecosystem

Glimmer’s fast components can be used outside of Ember but could also provide an easy way to gradually pick up the framework. There’s a great intro video.

The Mandelwat Set: A JS Introduction to Fractals

javascript-fraktali
A fun journey into the world of fractals, starting from an empty canvas and going through the math and logic involved in rendering a Mandlebrot set of your own.

Angular 4.0 Released

4.0.0 (‘invisible-makeover’) is here. Backwards compatible with Angular 2 and most apps will port straight over unless they use animations. Also learn why it's 4.0 and not 3.0.

Create a Quick-Start Application with Angular and Wijmo

Find out how Wijmo’s advanced UI components can help you to create an Angular application quickly and efficiently – we take you through step-by-step.

Where 'async' and 'await' Can Beat Promises

Some straightforward examples of using ES2016's async/await vs promises. async/await are natively supported in Node 7.6, as well as via Babel.

The Basics of DOM Manipulation without jQuery

A crash course in DOM manipulation with vanilla JavaScript, using methods like querySelectorAll and addEventListener.

Mixing Generators Into Iterators

Iterators can be written using generators which can lead to an interesting use case.

Popper.js: A Popover/Tooltip Library Written in ES6

Elegant and well documented, with many examples on the homepage. No dependencies.

This Week's Top Node News

Over in Node Weekly we covered Next.js 2.0, a look back at left-pad, and what 'const' stands for in ES6.

IN BRIEF

A New Proposed Policy on JS Dialogs for Chromium NEWS 
“the Chromium team highly recommends that you not use JavaScript dialogs”
GOOGLE

Pluralsight Releases 'Getting Started with Ember 2' Course NEWS

77% of Sites Use At Least 1 Vulnerable JS Library NEWS
SNYK

Using Source Maps to Debug Errors TUTORIAL 
Let's talk JavaScript Source Maps. What are they? How can you enable source mapping? Why aren't they working?
ROLLBAR  SPONSOR

Tuning Angular's Change Detection TUTORIAL
JURI STRUMPFLOHNER

Maybe You Should Use 'Maybes' to Wrap Optional Values TUTORIAL
ALEXANDER JARVIS

Creating an Angular 2 Injectable Service TUTORIAL 
Compares creating and registering services in Angular 1.x vs 2+.
TODD MOTTO

Creating Mondrian-Style Grid Paintings with JavaScript TUTORIAL
MAX HALFORD

How to build a ‘who’s typing’ feature in JavaScript TUTORIAL 
We'll walk you through how to build a 'who's typing' feature in a chat app using Pusher with JavaScript.
PUSHER  SPONSOR

Dr. Axel's JavaScript Coding and Style Tips (2014) VIDEO 
A golden oldie.
AXEL RAUSCHMAYER

JavaScript Framework Battle: ‘Hello World’ in Each CLI OPINION 
A look at how framework command-line interfaces compare to each other.
SHANE OSBOURNE

5 ES8 Features and A Wishlist for ES9 OPINION
DYLAN SCHIEMANN

Fuel: A Beta/In-Progress React-Compatible Virtual DOM Implementation TOOLS
TAKETOSHI AONO

Polished: A Lightweight Toolset for Writing Styles in JavaScript TOOLS
MAXIMILIAN STOIBER

Choices: Configurable Select Box and Text Input (without jQuery) CODE 
Similar to Select2 and Selectize but without the jQuery dependency.
JOSHUA JACKSON

FSM-as-Promised: A Finite State Machine Library built on ES6 Promises CODE
VLAD STIRBU

D3-Node: Server-Side D3 for Static Chart/Map Generation CODE

TypeScript Example Boilerplate Demonstrating a Modern Tool Pipeline CODE 
“TypeScript + Visual Studio Code + Jest + Yarn + TypeDoc = Eternal bliss”

 

