JavaScript weekly 328

Glimmer: Fast UI Components from the Ember Ecosystem

Glimmer’s fast components can be used outside of Ember but could also provide an easy way to gradually pick up the framework. There’s a great intro video

The Mandelwat Set: A JS Introduction to Fractals

A fun journey into the world of fractals, starting from an empty canvas and going through the math and logic involved in rendering a Mandlebrot set of your own.

Angular 4.0 Released

4.0.0 (‘invisible-makeover’) is here. Backwards compatible with Angular 2 and most apps will port straight over unless they use animations. Also learn why it's 4.0 and not 3.0.

Create a Quick-Start Application with Angular and Wijmo

Find out how Wijmo’s advanced UI components can help you to create an Angular application quickly and efficiently – we take you through step-by-step.

Where 'async' and 'await' Can Beat Promises

Some straightforward examples of using ES2016's async/await vs promises. async/await are natively supported in Node 7.6, as well as via Babel.

The Basics of DOM Manipulation without jQuery

A crash course in DOM manipulation with vanilla JavaScript, using methods like querySelectorAll and addEventListener .

Mixing Generators Into Iterators

Iterators can be written using generators which can lead to an interesting use case.

Popper.js: A Popover/Tooltip Library Written in ES6

Elegant and well documented, with many examples on the homepage. No dependencies.

This Week's Top Node News

IN BRIEF

A New Proposed Policy on JS Dialogs for Chromium NEWS

“the Chromium team highly recommends that you not use JavaScript dialogs”

GOOGLE

Pluralsight Releases 'Getting Started with Ember 2' Course NEWS

77% of Sites Use At Least 1 Vulnerable JS Library NEWS

SNYK

Using Source Maps to Debug Errors TUTORIAL

Let's talk JavaScript Source Maps. What are they? How can you enable source mapping? Why aren't they working?

ROLLBAR SPONSOR

Tuning Angular's Change Detection TUTORIAL

JURI STRUMPFLOHNER

Maybe You Should Use 'Maybes' to Wrap Optional Values TUTORIAL

ALEXANDER JARVIS

Creating an Angular 2 Injectable Service TUTORIAL

Compares creating and registering services in Angular 1.x vs 2+.

TODD MOTTO

Creating Mondrian-Style Grid Paintings with JavaScript TUTORIAL

MAX HALFORD

How to build a ‘who’s typing’ feature in JavaScript TUTORIAL

We'll walk you through how to build a 'who's typing' feature in a chat app using Pusher with JavaScript.

PUSHER SPONSOR

Dr. Axel's JavaScript Coding and Style Tips (2014) VIDEO

A golden oldie.

AXEL RAUSCHMAYER

JavaScript Framework Battle: ‘Hello World’ in Each CLI OPINION

A look at how framework command-line interfaces compare to each other.

SHANE OSBOURNE

5 ES8 Features and A Wishlist for ES9 OPINION

DYLAN SCHIEMANN

Fuel: A Beta/In-Progress React-Compatible Virtual DOM Implementation TOOLS

TAKETOSHI AONO

Polished: A Lightweight Toolset for Writing Styles in JavaScript TOOLS

MAXIMILIAN STOIBER

Choices: Configurable Select Box and Text Input (without jQuery) CODE

Similar to Select2 and Selectize but without the jQuery dependency.

JOSHUA JACKSON

FSM-as-Promised: A Finite State Machine Library built on ES6 Promises CODE

VLAD STIRBU

D3-Node: Server-Side D3 for Static Chart/Map Generation CODE

TypeScript Example Boilerplate Demonstrating a Modern Tool Pipeline CODE

“TypeScript + Visual Studio Code + Jest + Yarn + TypeDoc = Eternal bliss”