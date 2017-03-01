JavaScript weekly 328

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Glimmer: Fast UI Components from the Ember Ecosystem
The Mandelwat Set: A JS Introduction to Fractals
Create a Quick-Start Application with Angular and Wijmo
Where 'async' and 'await' Can Beat Promises
The Basics of DOM Manipulation without jQuery
querySelectorAll and
addEventListener.
Mixing Generators Into Iterators
Popper.js: A Popover/Tooltip Library Written in ES6
IN BRIEF
A New Proposed Policy on JS Dialogs for Chromium NEWS
“the Chromium team highly recommends that you not use JavaScript dialogs”
GOOGLE
Pluralsight Releases 'Getting Started with Ember 2' Course NEWS
77% of Sites Use At Least 1 Vulnerable JS Library NEWS
SNYK
Using Source Maps to Debug Errors TUTORIAL
Let's talk JavaScript Source Maps. What are they? How can you enable source mapping? Why aren't they working?
ROLLBAR SPONSOR
Tuning Angular's Change Detection TUTORIAL
JURI STRUMPFLOHNER
Maybe You Should Use 'Maybes' to Wrap Optional Values TUTORIAL
ALEXANDER JARVIS
Creating an Angular 2 Injectable Service TUTORIAL
Compares creating and registering services in Angular 1.x vs 2+.
TODD MOTTO
Creating Mondrian-Style Grid Paintings with JavaScript TUTORIAL
MAX HALFORD
How to build a ‘who’s typing’ feature in JavaScript TUTORIAL
We'll walk you through how to build a 'who's typing' feature in a chat app using Pusher with JavaScript.
PUSHER SPONSOR
Dr. Axel's JavaScript Coding and Style Tips (2014) VIDEO
A golden oldie.
AXEL RAUSCHMAYER
JavaScript Framework Battle: ‘Hello World’ in Each CLI OPINION
A look at how framework command-line interfaces compare to each other.
SHANE OSBOURNE
5 ES8 Features and A Wishlist for ES9 OPINION
DYLAN SCHIEMANN
Fuel: A Beta/In-Progress React-Compatible Virtual DOM Implementation TOOLS
TAKETOSHI AONO
Polished: A Lightweight Toolset for Writing Styles in JavaScript TOOLS
MAXIMILIAN STOIBER
Choices: Configurable Select Box and Text Input (without jQuery) CODE
Similar to Select2 and Selectize but without the jQuery dependency.
JOSHUA JACKSON
FSM-as-Promised: A Finite State Machine Library built on ES6 Promises CODE
VLAD STIRBU
D3-Node: Server-Side D3 for Static Chart/Map Generation CODE
TypeScript Example Boilerplate Demonstrating a Modern Tool Pipeline CODE
“TypeScript + Visual Studio Code + Jest + Yarn + TypeDoc = Eternal bliss”
