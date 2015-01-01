Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 175 / 175

Britecharts: A D3.js-Based Client-Side Charting Library

Based on D3.js v4 and built around reusable components, Britecharts makes it easy to declaratively build charts and visualizations, such as this. There’s lots of info in this introductory post too.

Using the Fetch API (Instead of XMLHttpRequest)

The Fetch API is now supported in all mainstream browsers (except IE). It’s promise based and far more elegant than XMLHttpRequest. This is a very thorough intro.

ES6 Module Support Now in Chrome Canary (M60+)

ES6/ES2015 modules are now natively supported in Chrome Canary behind the Experimental Web Platform flag. Here’s the basics of how they work. You may also like this gist showing off a use case.

Speed Racer: Collect Perf Metrics for Your Library/App

Like a test runner but for performance. It runs in Chrome (headlessly too, if you have the right version) and produces reports on your code’s execution.

Butternut: A Fast, Future-Friendly JavaScript Minifier

Still an alpha/work-in-progress but is significantly faster than other minifiers due to taking a unique approach. Also supports ES6 upwards.

UPNG.js: A Fast PNG Decoder and Lossy Encoder in 520 Lines

First linked a month ago as a pure decoder, now it does lossy encoding too. Example output here.

Jest 20 Released: Facebook's JavaScript Testing Framework

BrazilJS 2017 Call for Papers Open (for 2 Conferences)

Use AngularJS to Build a Fast and Secure Chat App

All About Recursion and Tail Calls in JavaScript

Writing Secure Node.js Code: A Write Up and Video

Component Architecture Recipes for Angular's Reactive Forms

Building an 'Infinite Tube' WebGL Demo with Three.js

Module Specifiers: What's New with ES Modules?

What's A Transducer? Some In-Depth Functional Fun

An 'Ultimate' Atom Editor Setup for JS Development TUTORIAL

Tons of recommended packages here if you’re an Atom user.

Altering the DOM with JavaScript (For Beginners)

Proactively detect