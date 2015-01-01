Where do functions, classes, and objects fit into the big picture of writing simpler code that’s easy to maintain?

An exercise in porting a JavaScript library to WebAssembly (wasm) - perfect for those wanting more than a Hello World introduction.

Jurgen Van de Moere takes an existing Angular 2+ app and adds a REST API service. Learn about RxJS observables and how to mock HTTP services for testing.

How WebKit Built A New Benchmark To Improve JavaScriptCore ARES-6 measures the execution time of JavaScript’s newest features. This post digs deep on it and is very much for the more technical reader.

IN BRIEF

JavaScript Decorators: What They Are and When to Use Them TUTORIAL

Getting Started with Preact: A Step By Step Guide TUTORIAL

A fast, tiny alternative to React with the same ES6 API.

Functional Mixins TUTORIAL

The latest in Eric Elliott’s popular functional programming series.

An Annotated React 'To Do' App Example TUTORIAL

A good opportunity to show, simply, how React works.

An Intro to Web Components (with Otters) TUTORIAL

An introduction for absolute beginners.

A Look at Node 8's util.promisify() TUTORIAL

util.promisify converts a callback-based function to a Promise-based one.

JavaScript Power Tools: Real-World 'redux-saga' Patterns TUTORIAL

A Beginner's Guide to npm, the Node Package Manager TUTORIAL

Updated for npm 5.0’s recent release.

From Node 6 to Node 8: A Real-World Performance Comparison OPINION

What's The Best Current Book to Learn JavaScript? OPINION

Use AngularJS to Build a Fast and Secure Chat App TOOLS

npm 5.0.2 and npm Gets A New 'Canary' Release TOOLS

npm i -g npmc gets you a canary release as a separate npmc binary.

Synt: Find Similar Functions and Classes in JS and TypeScript Code TOOLS

Elsa: Babel Plugin Replacing Object/Array Literals with Immutables CODE

Sinergia: Run Expensive Tasks Cooperatively via ES6 Generators CODE

angular-xeditable: In-Place Editing for Angular CODE

Wiretie: A Higher Order Component for Preact for Wiring Up Data Sources CODE

Browsers Aren't the Only UI – Mobile Apps, Amazon Alexa, Cloud Services TUTORIAL