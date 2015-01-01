Access

JavaScript Weekly Issue 338

 

 

A Comparison Between Adopting Flow or TypeScript

Both Flow and TypeScript can bring type checking to your code. This post falls in favor of Flow, a TypeScript PM posted a rebuttal on Reddit.

Classes, Complexity, and Functional Programming

Classes, Complexity, and Functional Programming

Where do functions, classes, and objects fit into the big picture of writing simpler code that’s easy to maintain?

WebAssembly 101: A Developer's First Steps

An exercise in porting a JavaScript library to WebAssembly (wasm) - perfect for those wanting more than a Hello World introduction.

billboard.js: A Chart Library, based on D3 v4+

fork of C3.js focusing on ease of use and working with the latest D3. There are over 80 examples here.
Jurgen Van de Moere takes an existing Angular 2+ app and adds a REST API service. Learn about RxJS observables and how to mock HTTP services for testing.

How WebKit Built A New Benchmark To Improve JavaScriptCore

ARES-6 measures the execution time of JavaScript’s newest features. This post digs deep on it and is very much for the more technical reader.

IN BRIEF

JavaScript Decorators: What They Are and When to Use Them TUTORIAL
SITEPOINT

Getting Started with Preact: A Step By Step Guide TUTORIAL 
A fast, tiny alternative to React with the same ES6 API.
BILAL BUDHANI

Functional Mixins TUTORIAL 
The latest in Eric Elliott’s popular functional programming series.
ERIC ELLIOTT

An Annotated React 'To Do' App Example TUTORIAL 
A good opportunity to show, simply, how React works.
SAMER BUNA

An Intro to Web Components (with Otters) TUTORIAL 
An introduction for absolute beginners.
MONICA DINCULESCU

A Look at Node 8's util.promisify() TUTORIAL 
util.promisify converts a callback-based function to a Promise-based one.
DR. AXEL RAUSCHMAYER

JavaScript Power Tools: Real-World 'redux-saga' Patterns TUTORIAL
MATT HINK

A Beginner's Guide to npm, the Node Package Manager TUTORIAL 
Updated for npm 5.0’s recent release.
MICHAEL WANYOIKE AND PETER DIERX

From Node 6 to Node 8: A Real-World Performance Comparison OPINION
HACKER NOON

What's The Best Current Book to Learn JavaScript? OPINION
HACKER NEWS

Use AngularJS to Build a Fast and Secure Chat App TOOLS 
PubNub gets your data anywhere in <0.25 seconds. It’s so easy with PubNub’s Angular library.
PUBNUB  SPONSOR

npm 5.0.2 and npm Gets A New 'Canary' Release TOOLS 
npm i -g npmc gets you a canary release as a separate npmc binary.
THE NPM BLOG

Synt: Find Similar Functions and Classes in JS and TypeScript Code TOOLS
BRENT LINTNER

It’s easy to version control your database alongside your application TOOLS 
Connect your database to your version control system with SQL Source Control and keep track of every change. 
RED GATE  SPONSOR

Elsa: Babel Plugin Replacing Object/Array Literals with Immutables CODE
JON ABRAMS

Sinergia: Run Expensive Tasks Cooperatively via ES6 Generators CODE
JIAYI HU

angular-xeditable: In-Place Editing for Angular CODE
VITALIY POTAPOV

Wiretie: A Higher Order Component for Preact for Wiring Up Data Sources CODE
SYNACOR

Browsers Aren't the Only UI – Mobile Apps, Amazon Alexa, Cloud Services TUTORIAL

 

 

 

