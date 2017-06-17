Access

JavaScript weekly 340

 

 

Using JavaScript for Microcontroller Development

Learn about the ecosystem and some options for using JS on microcontrollers and IoT platforms.

A Spreadsheet in 25 Lines of ES6

A modern ES6 update to a very popular demo from 2013 which implemented a working spreadsheet in very few lines of JS.

Picking Jest Over Mocha: A Testing Tool Comparison

A developer at Automattic (the company behind WordPress) explains why they prefer Jest to Mocha for JavaScript testing.

Build Faster. Test More. Fail Less. Easy CI/CD for JavaScript

circleci-javascript
CircleCI’s continuous integration and delivery platform helps software teams rapidly release code with confidence. NEW RELEASE: Workflows - Custom job orchestration provides granular control over your development process.

Cell: A Self-Constructing Web App Framework

An intriguing new approach to creating a simple front-end app where you write the entire app mostly declaratively in a single JS object.

React Express: Learn React with Interactive Examples

An opinionated, all-in-one guide walking through create-react-app, webpack, Babel, ES2015+, JSX, Redux, CSS-in-JS, and more.

Codemods: A Quick and Easy Way to Automate Code Refactoring

An introduction to the idea of using Facebook’s jscodeshift to create and apply ‘codemods’ to automate changes to your code.

The Parse Times of 1MB of JavaScript on Various Devices

Performance isn’t just about how quickly a device can download a huge blob of JavaScript, but how long it takes to parse too.

IN BRIEF

The State of Angular and the Due Date of Version 5 NEWS
DOR MOSHE

ForwardJS Tickets on sale today NEWS 
Attend full-day hands-on React workshops and dozens of talks at ForwardJS San Francisco this July.
FORWARDJS  SPONSOR

Creating a Personal Bluetooth Beacon with Puck.js TUTORIAL
ADAM BUTLER

Unambiguous Webpack Config with TypeScript TUTORIAL
DEVON MARISA ZUEGEL

The Art of Building a Progressive Web App with Ember TUTORIAL
MATTHEW BEALE

A Thorough (Re)Introduction to Callbacks TUTORIAL 
A thorough guide aimed at newbies/learners.
ZELL LIEW

A Brief Guide to Reliable Stream Processing with RxJS TUTORIAL
HENDRIK SWANEPOEL

How to Create Interactive JavaScript Charts from Custom Data Sets TUTORIAL
SITEPOINT

An Introduction to Sets in JavaScript TUTORIAL
ALLIGATOR

Register for M101JS: MongoDB for Node.js Developers 
Learn everything you need to know to get started building a MongoDB-based app.
MONGODB  SPONSOR

Techniques for Decomposing React Components TUTORIAL
DAVID TANG

Introducing Lazy Arrays in JavaScript with lazy-arr TUTORIAL
PERFORMANCEJS

ES2017's async/await is 'The Best Thing to Ever Happen to JavaScript' OPINION
MIKE MACCANA

Functional Programming in JS is an Antipattern OPINION 
Here’s your thought provoking opinion piece of the week.
ALEX DIXON

Why One Developer Chose React Over Vue OPINION 
He prefers immutability and using JS instead of directives.
STEVEN POULTON

Making the Switch from AngularJS to Angular in an Enterprise Dev Shop STORY
TELERIK DEVELOPER NETWORK

jQuery-contextMenu: A jQuery Context Menu Plugin and Polyfill CODE
SWIS

Spected: A Low Level Validation Library for Objects CODE
25TH-FLOOR GMBH

Tetris Reimplemented with Vue, Vuex, and Immutable.js CODE 
An interesting implementation that’s very smooth to play.
BINARYIFY

p-iteration: Make Array Iteration Easy with async/await and Promises CODE
ANTONIO V

vue-table-component: A Vue Component to Filter and Sort Tables CODE
FREEK VAN DER HERTEN

How to find & fix the slowest code in your .NET application with Redgate  
RED GATE  SPONSOR

