Using JavaScript for Microcontroller Development

Learn about the ecosystem and some options for using JS on microcontrollers and IoT platforms.

A Spreadsheet in 25 Lines of ES6

A modern ES6 update to a very popular demo from 2013 which implemented a working spreadsheet in very few lines of JS.

Picking Jest Over Mocha: A Testing Tool Comparison

A developer at Automattic (the company behind WordPress) explains why they prefer Jest to Mocha for JavaScript testing.

Cell: A Self-Constructing Web App Framework

An intriguing new approach to creating a simple front-end app where you write the entire app mostly declaratively in a single JS object.

React Express: Learn React with Interactive Examples

An opinionated, all-in-one guide walking through create-react-app, webpack, Babel, ES2015+, JSX, Redux, CSS-in-JS, and more.

Codemods: A Quick and Easy Way to Automate Code Refactoring

An introduction to the idea of using Facebook’s jscodeshift to create and apply ‘codemods’ to automate changes to your code.

The Parse Times of 1MB of JavaScript on Various Devices

Performance isn’t just about how quickly a device can download a huge blob of JavaScript, but how long it takes to parse too.

IN BRIEF

The State of Angular and the Due Date of Version 5 NEWS

DOR MOSHE

ForwardJS Tickets on sale today NEWS

Attend full-day hands-on React workshops and dozens of talks at ForwardJS San Francisco this July.

FORWARDJS SPONSOR

Creating a Personal Bluetooth Beacon with Puck.js TUTORIAL

ADAM BUTLER

Unambiguous Webpack Config with TypeScript TUTORIAL

DEVON MARISA ZUEGEL

The Art of Building a Progressive Web App with Ember TUTORIAL

MATTHEW BEALE

A Thorough (Re)Introduction to Callbacks TUTORIAL

A thorough guide aimed at newbies/learners.

ZELL LIEW

A Brief Guide to Reliable Stream Processing with RxJS TUTORIAL

HENDRIK SWANEPOEL

How to Create Interactive JavaScript Charts from Custom Data Sets TUTORIAL

SITEPOINT

An Introduction to Sets in JavaScript TUTORIAL

ALLIGATOR

Techniques for Decomposing React Components TUTORIAL

DAVID TANG

Introducing Lazy Arrays in JavaScript with lazy-arr TUTORIAL

PERFORMANCEJS

ES2017's async/await is 'The Best Thing to Ever Happen to JavaScript' OPINION

MIKE MACCANA

Functional Programming in JS is an Antipattern OPINION

Here’s your thought provoking opinion piece of the week.

ALEX DIXON

Why One Developer Chose React Over Vue OPINION

He prefers immutability and using JS instead of directives.

STEVEN POULTON

Making the Switch from AngularJS to Angular in an Enterprise Dev Shop STORY

TELERIK DEVELOPER NETWORK

jQuery-contextMenu: A jQuery Context Menu Plugin and Polyfill CODE

SWIS

Spected: A Low Level Validation Library for Objects CODE

25TH-FLOOR GMBH

Tetris Reimplemented with Vue, Vuex, and Immutable.js CODE

An interesting implementation that’s very smooth to play.

BINARYIFY

p-iteration: Make Array Iteration Easy with async/await and Promises CODE

ANTONIO V

vue-table-component: A Vue Component to Filter and Sort Tables CODE

FREEK VAN DER HERTEN

