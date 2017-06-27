Access

JavaScript weekly 341

 

 

TC39, ECMAScript, and the Future of JavaScript

A thorough explanation of how new features make it into JavaScript, before focusing on some practical examples including Array#includes, named captures, and lookbehind assertions in regexes.

Automated Testing with Headless Chrome

Eric Bidelman runs through how to use Headless Chrome, using Karma as a runner and Mocha+Chai for authoring tests.

Optimizing AWS Lambda performance with MongoDB Atlas and Node.js

See the performance implications of using Lambda functions with a database-as-a-service like MongoDB Atlas.

ECMAScript 2017 Language Spec Published

The official spec for ES2017 (essentially the 8th edition of the JS spec) has been published in HTML and PDF if you’re lacking for bedtime reading.

Vulcan: An Open-Source Project to 'Meteorize' GraphQL

A full-stack app framework built on React and GraphQL. It’s an evolution of Telescope but is becoming less Meteor-dependent.

React Armory: A Neat Way to Learn React Online

A well presented tutorial site complete with rich, live editable examples.

TypeScript 2.4 Released

Includes support for cynamic import() expressions, string enums, & improved checking.

Naučite TypeScript

naucite-typescript-prevod-drugog-izdanja-kombib

Napravite poslovne i industrijske veb aplikacije pomoću TypeScripta i vodećih JavaScript okruženja.

Više o knjizi i korpa za naručivanje: LINK

This Week's React-Specific News in React Status

React Status is our React focused weekly. This week it includes a React Native starter kitand an introduction to Redux-first routing.

IN BRIEF

Babylon, Babel's JS Parser, To Support TypeScript NEWS 
Not a lot to see yet, but .ts support has been baked in.
BABEL

Microsoft's 'Sonar' Linting Tool Joins the JS Foundation NEWS 
Check out Sonar’s homepage to learn more.
KRIS BORCHERS

Using Source Maps to Debug Errors TUTORIAL 
Let's talk JavaScript Source Maps. What are they? How to enable source mapping? Why aren't they working?
ROLLBAR  SPONSOR

Getting Started with Webpack 3 TUTORIAL
JOÃO AUGUSTO

The 'Best' Frontend JavaScript Interview Questions TUTORIAL 
Opinions will vary but if you do well at these, you’re in a strong position.
BORIS CHERNY

Build A Realtime Chart with Vue.js and Pusher TUTORIAL
YOMI ELUWANDE

Unleash The Power of Angular Reactive Forms VIDEO 
Oriented around live coding a form from scratch.
NIR KAUFMAN

Use AngularJS to Build a Fast and Secure Chat App 
PubNub gets your data anywhere in less than 0.25 seconds. It’s so easy with PubNub’s AngularJS library.
PUBNUB  SPONSOR

Choosing A Frontend Framework in 2017 OPINION
THIS DOT LABS

Why I'm Switching from React to Cycle.js OPINION
SITEPOINT

An Up to Date List of TC39 Proposals and their Status TOOLS
NICOLÁS BEVACQUA

Search and Install npm Modules Automatically from the Atom Editor TOOLS
ALGOLIA

Decaffeinate: Convert Your CoffeeScript to Modern JavaScript TOOLS 
A well established project that continues to get frequent updates.
BRIAN DONOVAN

Infinite Scroll v3: As Users Scroll, Automatically Load More TOOLS 
Note it’s both GPL3 and commercial.
METAFIZZY

Study: A Progressive, Client/Server AB Testing Library CODE
DOLLAR SHAVE CLUB

echarts: Powerful Charting and Visualization in the Browser CODE 
Lots of demos here.
BAIDU

vanilla-tilt.js: A Dependency-Free, Smooth 3D Element Tilting Library CODE

RE:DOM: A Tiny (2KB) JS Library for Creating User Interfaces CODE
JUHA LINDSTEDT

frontexpress: An Express.js-Style JavaScript Router for the Front-End CODE
CAMEL AISSANI

ForwardJS Tickets on sale today  
FORWARDJS 

 

