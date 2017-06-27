Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 119 / 119

TC39, ECMAScript, and the Future of JavaScript

A thorough explanation of how new features make it into JavaScript, before focusing on some practical examples including Array#includes , named captures, and lookbehind assertions in regexes.

Automated Testing with Headless Chrome

Eric Bidelman runs through how to use Headless Chrome, using Karma as a runner and Mocha+Chai for authoring tests.

Optimizing AWS Lambda performance with MongoDB Atlas and Node.js

See the performance implications of using Lambda functions with a database-as-a-service like MongoDB Atlas.

ECMAScript 2017 Language Spec Published

The official spec for ES2017 (essentially the 8th edition of the JS spec) has been published in HTML and PDF if you’re lacking for bedtime reading.

Vulcan: An Open-Source Project to 'Meteorize' GraphQL

A full-stack app framework built on React and GraphQL. It’s an evolution of Telescope but is becoming less Meteor-dependent.

React Armory: A Neat Way to Learn React Online

A well presented tutorial site complete with rich, live editable examples.

TypeScript 2.4 Released

Includes support for cynamic import() expressions, string enums, & improved checking.

This Week's React-Specific News in React Status

IN BRIEF

Babylon, Babel's JS Parser, To Support TypeScript NEWS

Not a lot to see yet, but .ts support has been baked in.

BABEL

Microsoft's 'Sonar' Linting Tool Joins the JS Foundation NEWS

Check out Sonar’s homepage to learn more.

KRIS BORCHERS

Using Source Maps to Debug Errors TUTORIAL

Let's talk JavaScript Source Maps. What are they? How to enable source mapping? Why aren't they working?

Getting Started with Webpack 3 TUTORIAL

JOÃO AUGUSTO

The 'Best' Frontend JavaScript Interview Questions TUTORIAL

Opinions will vary but if you do well at these, you’re in a strong position.

BORIS CHERNY

Build A Realtime Chart with Vue.js and Pusher TUTORIAL

YOMI ELUWANDE

Unleash The Power of Angular Reactive Forms VIDEO

Oriented around live coding a form from scratch.

NIR KAUFMAN

Use AngularJS to Build a Fast and Secure Chat App

Choosing A Frontend Framework in 2017 OPINION

THIS DOT LABS

Why I'm Switching from React to Cycle.js OPINION

SITEPOINT

An Up to Date List of TC39 Proposals and their Status TOOLS

NICOLÁS BEVACQUA

Search and Install npm Modules Automatically from the Atom Editor TOOLS

ALGOLIA

Decaffeinate: Convert Your CoffeeScript to Modern JavaScript TOOLS

A well established project that continues to get frequent updates.

BRIAN DONOVAN

Infinite Scroll v3: As Users Scroll, Automatically Load More TOOLS

Note it’s both GPL3 and commercial.

METAFIZZY

Study: A Progressive, Client/Server AB Testing Library CODE

DOLLAR SHAVE CLUB

echarts: Powerful Charting and Visualization in the Browser CODE

Lots of demos here.

BAIDU

vanilla-tilt.js: A Dependency-Free, Smooth 3D Element Tilting Library CODE

RE:DOM: A Tiny (2KB) JS Library for Creating User Interfaces CODE

JUHA LINDSTEDT

frontexpress: An Express.js-Style JavaScript Router for the Front-End CODE

CAMEL AISSANI

