JavaScript weekly 342

 

 

A Set of Best Practices for JavaScript Projects

British design studio Hive has collected together guidelines for working on JS projects.

Why Reddit Chose TypeScript

Reddit felt that TypeScript was the best option for typed front-end development.

Gatsby 1.0: A Static Site Generator for React

A powerful React-based static site generator. v1 can integrate with CMSs like Wordpress, and Drupal, and supports route-based code splitting, service workers, offline support, etc.

Components will make you a better web developer

component-io
Building with reusable, isolated components will make your work clean & maintainable. Component IO offers ready-to-use website components that work everywhere. Use the live online content & code editor to improve your workflow.

Ink: Like A React, But For Building CLI Apps

Provides React’s component-based UI building experience, but for command line-style apps. An intriguing idea.

AC-D3: Library for Building Audiovisual Charts in D3

Bring the power of embedded videos to D3 visualizations.

An ECMAScript Proposal for Pattern Matching Functionality

BRIAN TERLSON AND SEBASTIAN MARKBÅGE

babel-plugin-preval: Pre-Evaluate Code at Build-time

An interesting new Babel plugin to pre-evaluate code at build time (perhaps to dynamically bring in content from files to other code). Kent also recorded a video of him building it.

IN BRIEF

'Prettier' Code Formatter Reaches Version 1.5 NEWS 
Introduces GraphQL, CSS-in-JS and JSON support.
PRETTIER

7 Ways To Define A Component Template in Vue.js TUTORIAL
ANTHONY GORE

Experimenting with the Background Fetch API TUTORIAL
PHIL NASH

Pattern Matching with TypeScript TUTORIAL
MANUEL ALABOR

Intro to 'date-fns', a Lightweight JS Date Library TUTORIAL 
A simple, functional alternative to Moment.js.
SITEPOINT

Building a Realtime Dashboard Powered by Laravel and Vue.js TUTORIAL
FREEK VAN DER HERTEN

Why Use SemVer / Semantic Versioning? OPINION 
And how it has ‘changed the way we write JavaScript’.
THE NPM BLOG

Comparing and Contrasting React and Angular OPINION
DAN HALVERSON

8 Habits of a Happy Node Hacker (2017 Edition) OPINION 
Just in case you’re not a Node Weekly reader :-)
JEREMY MORRELL

A much faster way to debug code than with breakpoints or console.log TOOLS 
This wallaby.js feature allows to inspect the result of any JavaScript expression execution in your editor.
WALLABY.JS  SPONSOR

Evan You on the State of Vue in 2017 VIDEO
VUECONF

How to Get Started and Build Something with GraphQL VIDEO
XAVIER CAZALOT

14 'Live Search' jQuery Plugins TOOLS
SITEPOINT

bundlesize: Keep Your Bundle Size in Check TOOLS
SIDDHARTH KSHETRAPAL

webpack-common-shake: A CommonJS Tree Shaker Plugin for WebPack TOOLS
FEDOR INDUTNY

