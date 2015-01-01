Access

JavaScript Weekly Issue 343

 

 

Reverse Engineering One Line of JavaScript

A fascinating look at how a ray-casted checker board effect was implemented in a mere 101 bytes of JavaScript.

The Main New Features of ES2017

ES8-new-features
The new features in the 8th edition of the EcmaScript specification including padStartpadEndObject.getOwnPropertyDescriptors and more.

Pell: A Simple, Small (3KB) WYSIWYG Web Text Editor

..with no dependencies. It’s essentially contentEditable with buttons and styling. Demo here.

Learn Testing JavaScript Apps (Feat. testing React and Redux)

Join Kent C. Dodds to master the latest tooling (like Jest & Cypress) and techniques to test real-world React, Redux, and Node express apps

npx: An npm Package Runner That Comes with npm

npm 5.2 introduces a new binary alongside the usual npm: npx, a tool to simplify using CLI tools and other executables hosted on the registry.

Generating Images in JS Without the Canvas API

.. for putting them into Android notifications locally. A powerful solution for a very specific situation, resulting in notably rich notifications.

A Look Into Pattern Matching in ECMAScript

There’s a stage 0 proposal for pattern matching in JavaScript, here’s a look at what it entails and how it may prove useful.

IN BRIEF

Attend the Polymer Summit, on 22-23 August in Copenhagen NEWS 
Attend talks & workshops to learn about how to build beautiful, fast mobile web apps with Polymer.
GOOGLE, INC.  SPONSOR

Integrate TypeScript in Your Vue Project TUTORIAL
ALEX JOVER MORALES

Emotion: The Next Generation of CSS-in-JS TUTORIAL
KYE HOHENBERGER

HyperApp: The 1 KB JavaScript Library for Building Front-End Apps TUTORIAL 
Jorge Bucaran introduces HyperApp, a tiny, 1kb library with a compact API, built-in state management, and unrivalled, small bundle size.
SITEPOINT

Building a Live WebCam Face Detector using Node and OpenCV TUTORIAL
SHAHID SHAIKH

Learn and Understand Recursion in JavaScript TUTORIAL 
A walk-through of two popular JS recursion examples.
BRANDON MORELLI

Creating WebVR Experiences with Babylon.js TUTORIAL
DAVID ROUSSET

Get Started with Rust, WebAssembly, and Webpack TUTORIAL
IAN J SIKES

Build a Simple Realtime App with Vue.js 2.0 and Pusher TUTORIAL
OLAYINKA OMOLE

Add Powerful UI Components to your React Apps with ExtReact 
Learn how to build data-intensive, cross-platform web apps leveraging over 115 Sencha components and React.
SENCHA, INC.  SPONSOR

What 10 Things Should a Serious JS Developer Know Right Now? OPINION
REDDIT

What I Learned About Vue.js from Building a Chrome Extension STORY
VUEJS DEVELOPERS

An Angular 4 Crash Course in 60 Minutes VIDEO 
Starts from absolute scratch, so ideal for beginners.
BRAD TRAVERSY

How Uber Uses JavaScript and Node.js VIDEO 
Uber is very strongly a Node shop for its Web-facing services.
DUSTIN WHITTLE

Bundle Buddy: A Tool to Identify Bundle Duplication Across Splits TOOLS
SAM SACCONE

v8py: Write Python APIs Then Call Them Within A V8 Context TOOLS
THEODORE DUBOIS

babel-preset-php: A Babel Preset to Convert PHP to JavaScript TOOLS 
Mostly for fun at this stage and just does an AST to AST translation.
KORNEL LESIŃSKI

“CircleCI 2.0 is fast. We reduced builds from minutes to 12 seconds.” TOOLS
CIRCLECI  SPONSOR

DoppioJVM: A JVM in 100% JavaScript CODE

BotUI: A JavaScript Framework to Create Conversational UIs CODE
MOIN UDDIN

Babylon.js 3.0: A Framework for Building 3D Experiences CODE 
Here’s a demo of it in action.
DAVID CATUHE

Curated by Peter Cooper and published by Cooperpress.

 

