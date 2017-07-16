Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 118 / 118

JavaScript Factory Functions with ES6+

“In JavaScript, any function can return an object. When it does so without the new keyword, it’s a factory function.”

Hidden Messages in JavaScript Property Names

A fun look at the mechanics behind a seemingly simple snippet of JavaScript that doesn’t do what you’d expect. Beware of hidden Unicode characters.

The State of JavaScript Survey

This popular survey returns for its second year to see which “buzzwords are here to stay and which ones will soon fall to JavaScript fatigue”.

Learn how to choose the best JavaScript framework for your team

This free e-book teaches you about the strengths and weaknesses of JavaScript’s top frameworks and offers a methodology for selecting which framework works best for your team and project. Get it now

How to Create a Reddit Clone Using React and Firebase

Nirmalya Ghosh shows you how to use Firebase’s real-time database features, coupled with create-react-app, to build a basic Reddit clone with live voting.

gpu.js: GPU Accelerated JavaScript

Compiles specially written JavaScript functions into shader language (GLSL) and runs them on the GPU via WebGL.

(Now More Than Ever) You Might Not Need jQuery

“a good bit has changed in browser land since the last ‘You Might Not Need jQuery’ article you might have stumbled upon”

A Proposal for a Binary AST for ECMAScript

An explanation of a proposed new binary AST format and what benefits it could bring.

IN BRIEF

Angular 4.3 Now Available NEWS

A minor release that contains no breaking changes. Full changelog.

STEPHEN FLUIN

New Book: How to Earn More as a Software Developer NEWS

Learn new skills faster, find work you love, earn what you're worth. Get it today for $0.99 (limited time).

SIMPLE PROGRAMMER SPONSOR

Implementing the MVC Design Pattern in Vanilla JavaScript TUTORIAL

SITEPOINT

How to Use Polymer with Webpack TUTORIAL

ROB DODSON

Extracting Logic from React Components TUTORIAL

JACK FRANKLIN

An ES Proposal Explained: RegExp Unicode Property Escapes TUTORIAL

DR. AXEL RAUSCHMAYER

Webpack’s import() Will Soon Fetch JS + CSS — Here’s How To Do It TUTORIAL

JAMES GILLMORE

Preventing a Mobile Browser From Sleeping with NoSleep.js TUTORIAL

NoSleep.js is a small Wake Lock API shim to prevent the browser and device from going to sleep.

DAVID WALSH

Angular Testing In Depth: Components TUTORIAL

GÁBOR SOÓS

4 Important Changes in Vue.js 2.4 TUTORIAL

ANTHONY GORE

Catch Errors Before Your Users Do