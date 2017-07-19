Access

JavaScript Weekly Issue 345

 

 

React 16 Beta Released: Fiber is Ready

React-16-Resources-to-Get-You-Started-with-ReactJS
As well as Fiber, a key change is in how component errors are handled.

Get Ready for the JS Optimizations in New V8 Versions

How the performance characteristics of V8’s Turbofan will affect the way we optimize in Chrome 59+ and Node 8.3+ situations.

Why Composition is Harder with Classes

The latest in Eric’s functional programming and compositional software techniques series looks at classes in detail.

Automatically capture and quickly fix JavaScript errors affecting your users 

Get real-time crash alerts and collect detailed diagnostics so you can fix errors for your users. See deminified stacktraces with support for sourcemaps. Cut through front-end noise so you can efficiently assess the impact of errors. Learn more.
An in-progress/beta stage book that aims to teach JavaScript from a hands-on, modern 2017 standpoint, organized around building a Hacker News-style site.

Creating Beautiful Charts Using Vue.js Wrappers for Chart.js

Learn to quickly create different kinds of charts and visualizations for Vue.js apps, using three wrappers for the Chart.js library.

10 Things A Serious JavaScript Developer Should Learn

One developer’s take on a question asked on Reddit 2 weeks ago that attracted a lot of debate over what priorities JS developers should have.

IN BRIEF

Results of the Node.js Foundation's Developer Survey NEWS
NODE.JS FOUNDATION

USGS Releases New JS Library to Create Location Search Widgets NEWS
UNITED STATES GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

Attend Google Developer Days — Europe 2017 in Krakow, Poland NEWS 
Join us at #GDDEurope, where we will be covering the latest developer updates and best practices.
GOOGLE, INC.  SPONSOR

Promise.prototype.finally Reaches Stage 3 of TC39 Process NEWS
ECMA TC39

NationJS Call for Papers (in Washington DC on Nov 30-Dec 1) NEWS

A Quick Practical Example of JavaScript’s 'reduce' Function TUTORIAL
JP SIO

Unit Testing Angular Applications with Jest TUTORIAL
FABRIZIO FORTUNATO

Lazy Loading: Code Splitting NgModules with Webpack TUTORIAL
TODD MOTTO

The Story of Snipcart's Progressive Migration from Backbone to Vue.js STORY
SNIPCART

Code Splitting Patterns in Vue.js VIDEO
SEAN LARKIN

The Ultimate Guide to JavaScript Fatigue: Realities of Our Industry OPINION
LUCAS FERNANDES DA COSTA

Realtime updates on web and mobile that just work TOOLS 
Trusted by 150k developers. Add in-app notifications, live dashboards & more to any site in minutes, for free.
PUSHER  SPONSOR

sphinx-js: A Better Way to Document Large-Scale JS Projects TOOLS 
Brings JSDoc support to the popular Python Sphinx tools.
ERIK ROSE

Moon: A Minimal, Blazing Fast UI Library CODE
KABIR SHAH

image-compressor: A Simple JavaScript Image Compressor CODE 
Useful to reduce image sizes client-side before uploading. Demo here.
XKESHI

Spacetime: A Lightweight Way to Handle Timezones in JS CODE 
Timezone-friendly date and time manipulation. Node and browser.
BEGIN

Cthulhu: Extend Redis with JavaScript Modules CODE 
Invokes commands from Redis in a JavaScript interpreter.
MARCO CECCONI

Adaptive, Live and VoD 360 Streaming in HTML5 on Desktop & Mobile and Native apps  
BITMOVIN  SPONSOR

Ghost 1.0: The Popular Node.js Blogging System Hits 1.0 CODE 
GitHub repo.
JOHN O'NOLAN

Curated by Peter Cooper and published by Cooperpress.

 

