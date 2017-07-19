Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 106 / 106

Get Ready for the JS Optimizations in New V8 Versions

How the performance characteristics of V8’s Turbofan will affect the way we optimize in Chrome 59+ and Node 8.3+ situations.

Why Composition is Harder with Classes

The latest in Eric’s functional programming and compositional software techniques series looks at classes in detail.

The JavaScript Way: A Modern JavaScript Tutorial An in-progress/beta stage book that aims to teach JavaScript from a hands-on, modern 2017 standpoint, organized around building a Hacker News-style site.

Creating Beautiful Charts Using Vue.js Wrappers for Chart.js

Learn to quickly create different kinds of charts and visualizations for Vue.js apps, using three wrappers for the Chart.js library.

10 Things A Serious JavaScript Developer Should Learn

One developer’s take on a question asked on Reddit 2 weeks ago that attracted a lot of debate over what priorities JS developers should have.

IN BRIEF

Results of the Node.js Foundation's Developer Survey NEWS

NODE.JS FOUNDATION

USGS Releases New JS Library to Create Location Search Widgets NEWS

UNITED STATES GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

Promise.prototype.finally Reaches Stage 3 of TC39 Process NEWS

ECMA TC39

NationJS Call for Papers (in Washington DC on Nov 30-Dec 1) NEWS

A Quick Practical Example of JavaScript’s 'reduce' Function TUTORIAL

JP SIO

Unit Testing Angular Applications with Jest TUTORIAL

FABRIZIO FORTUNATO

Lazy Loading: Code Splitting NgModules with Webpack TUTORIAL

TODD MOTTO

The Story of Snipcart's Progressive Migration from Backbone to Vue.js STORY

SNIPCART

Code Splitting Patterns in Vue.js VIDEO

SEAN LARKIN

The Ultimate Guide to JavaScript Fatigue: Realities of Our Industry OPINION

LUCAS FERNANDES DA COSTA

sphinx-js: A Better Way to Document Large-Scale JS Projects TOOLS

Brings JSDoc support to the popular Python Sphinx tools.

ERIK ROSE

Moon: A Minimal, Blazing Fast UI Library CODE

KABIR SHAH

image-compressor: A Simple JavaScript Image Compressor CODE

Useful to reduce image sizes client-side before uploading. Demo here.

XKESHI

Spacetime: A Lightweight Way to Handle Timezones in JS CODE

Timezone-friendly date and time manipulation. Node and browser.

BEGIN

Cthulhu: Extend Redis with JavaScript Modules CODE

Invokes commands from Redis in a JavaScript interpreter.

MARCO CECCONI

Ghost 1.0: The Popular Node.js Blogging System Hits 1.0 CODE

GitHub repo.

JOHN O'NOLAN

