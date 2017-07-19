AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Get Ready for the JS Optimizations in New V8 Versions
Why Composition is Harder with Classes
Automatically capture and quickly fix JavaScript errors affecting your users
Creating Beautiful Charts Using Vue.js Wrappers for Chart.js
10 Things A Serious JavaScript Developer Should Learn
Results of the Node.js Foundation's Developer Survey NEWS
NODE.JS FOUNDATION
USGS Releases New JS Library to Create Location Search Widgets NEWS
UNITED STATES GEOLOGICAL SURVEY
Attend Google Developer Days — Europe 2017 in Krakow, Poland NEWS
Promise.prototype.finally Reaches Stage 3 of TC39 Process NEWS
ECMA TC39
NationJS Call for Papers (in Washington DC on Nov 30-Dec 1) NEWS
A Quick Practical Example of JavaScript’s 'reduce' Function TUTORIAL
JP SIO
Unit Testing Angular Applications with Jest TUTORIAL
FABRIZIO FORTUNATO
Lazy Loading: Code Splitting NgModules with Webpack TUTORIAL
TODD MOTTO
The Story of Snipcart's Progressive Migration from Backbone to Vue.js STORY
SNIPCART
Code Splitting Patterns in Vue.js VIDEO
SEAN LARKIN
The Ultimate Guide to JavaScript Fatigue: Realities of Our Industry OPINION
LUCAS FERNANDES DA COSTA
sphinx-js: A Better Way to Document Large-Scale JS Projects TOOLS
Brings JSDoc support to the popular Python Sphinx tools.
ERIK ROSE
Moon: A Minimal, Blazing Fast UI Library CODE
KABIR SHAH
image-compressor: A Simple JavaScript Image Compressor CODE
Useful to reduce image sizes client-side before uploading. Demo here.
XKESHI
Spacetime: A Lightweight Way to Handle Timezones in JS CODE
Timezone-friendly date and time manipulation. Node and browser.
BEGIN
Cthulhu: Extend Redis with JavaScript Modules CODE
Invokes commands from Redis in a JavaScript interpreter.
MARCO CECCONI
Ghost 1.0: The Popular Node.js Blogging System Hits 1.0 CODE
GitHub repo.
JOHN O'NOLAN
