Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

JavaScript Weekly Issue 346

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 146 / 146

WTFJS? A List of Funny and Tricky Code Examples

brian-leroux

Around 40 examples of ‘quirky’ JavaScript code with unexpected results or outcomes. Mostly interesting to learn about odd edge cases.

StackBlitz: An Online VS Code IDE for Angular + React Dev

Get the VS Code experience in your browser. Introductory post here.

8 6.1: The V8 Engine's Newest Branch

v8logo

In beta until the release of Chrome 61, 6.1 has a smaller binary, includes some significantperformance improvements when iterating over maps and sets, and asm.js code is now transpiled to WebAssembly.

Explore the Powerful Features of the Infinite ExtReact Grid

Multi-directional scrolling with a fixed header, paging, grouping and editing data in cells are just a few of the capabilities of the ExtReact grid. Try ExtReact for free to see how easy it is to add the grid and many other components into your apps.

Nuxt.js: A Universal Vue.js Application Framework

Nuxt.js is a framework for bringing server-side rendering (SSR) to your Vue.js apps, similar to how Next.js does with React.

How I Rediscovered My Love for JS After Ditching 90% of It

Adopting a more functional approach let the author stop using bits of JavaScript he didn’t like.

Understanding Service Workers

A practical introduction to service workers (scripts that run in the background separate from a Web page context) and how to easily create one using Ember.

IN BRIEF

TypeScript's Type System is Turing Complete NEWS
HENNING DIETERICHS

webpack Awarded $125,000 By Mozilla NEWS 
To implement first-class support for WebAssembly.
SEAN T. LARKIN

Register for the Polymer Summit in Copenhagen on 22-23 August NEWS 
Learn more about the talks and workshops at this year's Polymer Summit, and see who our amazing speakers are.
GOOGLE, INC.  SPONSOR

W3C Launches a WebAssembly Working Group NEWS
BRADLEY NELSON

Machine Learning Comes to Your Browser with JavaScript NEWS 
With a new JS library that runs Google’s TensorFlow in the browser.
INFOWORLD

A Look at the 'Null Propagation Operator' Proposal TUTORIAL 
Provides an alternative to endless null checks.
NICOLÁS BEVACQUA

Creating Custom Inputs with Vue.js TUTORIAL 
Understand how v-model works on native inputs and custom components.
JOSEPH ZIMMERMAN

A Reintroduction to 'this' in JavaScript TUTORIAL
ZELL LIEW

Build your first JavaScript, Android, or iOS app with MongoDB Stitch TUTORIAL 
Get started with the beta release of MongoDB's backend-as-a-service with step-by-step tutorials and sample apps.
MONGODB  SPONSOR

How the Proposed 'Class Fields' for JavaScript Would Work TUTORIAL
DR. AXEL RAUSCHMAYER

D3 in Depth: An Intermediate Guide to Building D3 Visualizations TUTORIAL
PETER COOK

JavaScript Riddles for Fun and Profit VIDEO 
Poses a series of ever more challenging JavaScript riddles and brain-teasers.
DAN SHAPPIR

Use const Until You Have to Use let OPINION
VINCE CAMPANALE

Why We Broke Our Philosophical Vows to Bring You CircleCI 2.0 STORY
CIRCLECI  SPONSOR

Vuestic: A New Vue.js-Powered Admin Dashboard CODE 
Demo here.
EPICMAX

Express Gateway: A Microservice API Gateway Built on Express CODE NODE

Turf: A Modular (Geo)Spatial Analysis Engine CODE
MORGAN HERLOCKER

Glamorous v4 Released: CSS Styling for React Components CODE
KENT C. DODDS

ProseMirror: A Toolkit for Building Rich-Text Editors for the Web CODE
MARIJN HAVERBEKE

Curated by Peter Cooper and published by Cooperpress.

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 