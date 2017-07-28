Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 146 / 146

WTFJS? A List of Funny and Tricky Code Examples

Around 40 examples of ‘quirky’ JavaScript code with unexpected results or outcomes. Mostly interesting to learn about odd edge cases.

StackBlitz: An Online VS Code IDE for Angular + React Dev

8 6.1: The V8 Engine's Newest Branch

In beta until the release of Chrome 61, 6.1 has a smaller binary, includes some significantperformance improvements when iterating over maps and sets, and asm.js code is now transpiled to WebAssembly.

Explore the Powerful Features of the Infinite ExtReact Grid

Multi-directional scrolling with a fixed header, paging, grouping and editing data in cells are just a few of the capabilities of the ExtReact grid. Try ExtReact for free to see how easy it is to add the grid and many other components into your apps.

Nuxt.js: A Universal Vue.js Application Framework

Nuxt.js is a framework for bringing server-side rendering (SSR) to your Vue.js apps, similar to how Next.js does with React.

How I Rediscovered My Love for JS After Ditching 90% of It

Adopting a more functional approach let the author stop using bits of JavaScript he didn’t like.

Understanding Service Workers

A practical introduction to service workers (scripts that run in the background separate from a Web page context) and how to easily create one using Ember.

IN BRIEF

TypeScript's Type System is Turing Complete NEWS

HENNING DIETERICHS

webpack Awarded $125,000 By Mozilla NEWS

To implement first-class support for WebAssembly.

SEAN T. LARKIN

Register for the Polymer Summit in Copenhagen on 22-23 August NEWS

Learn more about the talks and workshops at this year's Polymer Summit, and see who our amazing speakers are.

GOOGLE, INC. SPONSOR

W3C Launches a WebAssembly Working Group NEWS

BRADLEY NELSON

Machine Learning Comes to Your Browser with JavaScript NEWS

With a new JS library that runs Google’s TensorFlow in the browser.

INFOWORLD

A Look at the 'Null Propagation Operator' Proposal TUTORIAL

Provides an alternative to endless null checks.

NICOLÁS BEVACQUA

Creating Custom Inputs with Vue.js TUTORIAL

Understand how v-model works on native inputs and custom components.

JOSEPH ZIMMERMAN

A Reintroduction to 'this' in JavaScript TUTORIAL

ZELL LIEW

Build your first JavaScript, Android, or iOS app with MongoDB Stitch TUTORIAL

Get started with the beta release of MongoDB's backend-as-a-service with step-by-step tutorials and sample apps.

MONGODB SPONSOR

How the Proposed 'Class Fields' for JavaScript Would Work TUTORIAL

DR. AXEL RAUSCHMAYER

D3 in Depth: An Intermediate Guide to Building D3 Visualizations TUTORIAL

PETER COOK

JavaScript Riddles for Fun and Profit VIDEO

Poses a series of ever more challenging JavaScript riddles and brain-teasers.

DAN SHAPPIR

Use const Until You Have to Use let OPINION

VINCE CAMPANALE

Why We Broke Our Philosophical Vows to Bring You CircleCI 2.0 STORY

CIRCLECI SPONSOR

Vuestic: A New Vue.js-Powered Admin Dashboard CODE

Demo here.

EPICMAX

Express Gateway: A Microservice API Gateway Built on Express CODE NODE

Turf: A Modular (Geo)Spatial Analysis Engine CODE

MORGAN HERLOCKER

Glamorous v4 Released: CSS Styling for React Components CODE

KENT C. DODDS

ProseMirror: A Toolkit for Building Rich-Text Editors for the Web CODE

MARIJN HAVERBEKE

