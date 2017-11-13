JavaScript Weekly Issue 361

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 127 / 127

How to Reduce the Cost of JavaScript

An increasing reliance on JS can result in needless performance issues for our users. Addy Osmani looks at how a little discipline can help.

How Redux Works: A Counter-Example

An attempt to demystify Redux, a popular state container for JavaScript apps, with a ‘backwards approach’.

Luxon: A Chainable Wrapper for JavaScript Dates and Times

From the creators of Moment.js, Luxon provides DateTime, Duration, and Interval types, as well as parsing and formatting for common formats.

Want to ship better React Native apps faster? Meet App Center.

From the creators of CodePush. Ship iOS and Android apps faster by connecting your app’s repo and automating the rest. App Center builds your app in the cloud, tests it on real iOS devices, releases to beta testers, app stores or CodePush, and monitors with crash reports and analytics. Sign up now.

Currying Is Not Idiomatic in JavaScript

The good doctor explains "why, in my opinion, currying is not a good fit for JavaScript.”

GitHub Introduces Security Alerts for JS Projects

It’s possible to track your project’s dependencies directly in GitHub and if you do, GitHub can now notify you of vulnerabilities in them automatically.

WebAssembly Support Now in All Major Browsers

Apple and Microsoft are shipping WebAssembly support in the latest versions of Safari and Edge so all 4 major browsers can now run code compiled to the wasm format.

ECharts: Powerful Charting and Visualization for the Browser