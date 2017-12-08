Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 43 / 43

Everything You Need To Know About Parcel: The Web App Bundler

Parcel only came out two weeks ago, but it’s already making waves, including within the webpack project itself.

10 Insights from the State of JS Survey

Over 23,000 developers responded, and Sacha Grief analyzes the results. GraphQL and TypeScript are set for a great 2018, and most developers think JS is headed the right way.

Wes Bos Explains Async/Await in 15 Minutes [video]

This is a really accessible, well presented, and short introduction to the main principles behind using async/await vs promises, if you’re not up to speed yet.

MongoDB 3.6 Sessions Explained by Percona

As mentioned in our last post , we are looking deeper into new sessions in MongoDB 3.6. Many of the cornerstone features of 3.6 depend directly or indirectly on sessions - things like “retryable” writes, causal consistency, killSession (global killOp) & more.

How to Become a Better Node.js Developer in 2018

A few straightforward best practices which could help you be a better Node developer in the coming year.

The Future of State Management with Apollo GraphQL

A look at using apollo-link-state to manage your local data in Apollo Client , a JavaScript GraphQL client, thus avoiding using something like Redux altogether.

Take the 2017 JavaScript Ecosystem Survey

npm Inc. and the JS and Node foundations are running a 10 minute ‘JavaScript ecosystem survey’ so make your voices heard.

V8 Release v6.4: Yet More Speed and Memory Savings

Google’s JavaScript engine shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. The 6.4 branch also introduces support for two new regular expression features.

