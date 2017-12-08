Access

JavaScript Weekly 366, Everything You Need To Know About Parcel: The Web App Bundler Parcel

 

 

Everything You Need To Know About Parcel: The Web App Bundler

Parcel only came out two weeks ago, but it’s already making waves, including within the webpack project itself.

10 Insights from the State of JS Survey

thinkig-of-javascript

Over 23,000 developers responded, and Sacha Grief analyzes the results. GraphQL and TypeScript are set for a great 2018, and most developers think JS is headed the right way.

Wes Bos Explains Async/Await in 15 Minutes [video]

This is a really accessible, well presented, and short introduction to the main principles behind using async/await vs promises, if you’re not up to speed yet.

MongoDB 3.6 Sessions Explained by Percona

As mentioned in our last post, we are looking deeper into new sessions in MongoDB 3.6. Many of the cornerstone features of 3.6 depend directly or indirectly on sessions - things like “retryable” writes, causal consistency, killSession (global killOp) & more.

How to Become a Better Node.js Developer in 2018

A few straightforward best practices which could help you be a better Node developer in the coming year.

The Future of State Management with Apollo GraphQL

A look at using apollo-link-state to manage your local data in Apollo Client, a JavaScript GraphQL client, thus avoiding using something like Redux altogether.

Take the 2017 JavaScript Ecosystem Survey

npm Inc. and the JS and Node foundations are running a 10 minute ‘JavaScript ecosystem survey’ so make your voices heard.

V8 Release v6.4: Yet More Speed and Memory Savings

Google’s JavaScript engine shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. The 6.4 branch also introduces support for two new regular expression features.

 

IN BRIEF

The Future of jQuery UI and jQuery Mobile NEWS
JQUERY UI BLOG

A Free 'TypeScript Fundamentals' Course COURSE 
It used to cost money. Now it doesn’t.
JAMES HENRY

Practical Redux: Beyond the Todo App COURSE 
Mark Erikson on what happens if you try to build something bigger than yet another TodoMVC app using Redux?
EDUCATIVE  SPONSOR

The 'Reflect' Object, Use Cases and Things to Watch Out for TUTORIAL 
A neat look at a slice of not commonly used JavaScript.
STEFAN JUDIS

Testing Angular 2 and Continuous Integration with Jest TUTORIAL
MATT FEHSKENS

An Introduction to Weak Value Maps TUTORIAL
KRIS ZYP

How 'Controllable' React Components Maximize Reusability TUTORIAL 
A deep dive into what really makes React components reusable.
NOAM ELBOIM

How to Build a Realtime Poll in 5 Steps TUTORIAL
CHRISTIAN NWAMBA

Using OpenCV from Node to Recognize Objects in Images TUTORIAL NODE
VINCENT MÜHLER

Building a Voice-Activated Movie Search App Powered by Amazon Lex, Lambda, and MongoDB Atlas (Part 2) TUTORIAL
MONGODB  SPONSOR

WebAssembly Will Let You Run High-Perf Apps in Your Browser STORY 
A neat high level overview of WebAssembly.
IEEE SPECTRUM

Which JavaScript Frameworks Are the Fastest? OPINION
JOHN HANNAH

Is jQuery Still Relevant? OPINION
REMY SHARP

Angular Top 50: What You Should Have Read in 2017 OPINION
LUKAS MARX

Webpack-CLI 2.0 Released: Webpack's Command Line Interface TOOLS
WEBPACK

Jest 22 Released: Facebook's Popular JS Testing Tool TOOLS 
A major release refining almost all parts of Jest. Babel 7 support too.
FACEBOOK

Cloud-Scale Monitoring and Alerting from Datadog TOOLS 
See your entire stack in one place with unified dashboards and 200+ technology integrations. Try Datadog free.
DATADOG  SPONSOR

React Content Loader: A 'Content is Loading' Component using SVG CODE
DANILO WOZNICA

11 Vue.js Component Libraries You Should Know In 2018 CODE
JONATHAN SARING

Unchanged: A Fast Handler for Updating JS Objects and Arrays Immutably CODE
TONY QUETANO

element-ready: Detect When an Element is Ready in the DOM CODE
SINDRE SORHUS

Curated by Peter Cooper and published by Cooperpress.

