TC39 to Recommend 'Consistently Explicit Semicolon Use'?

..rather than relying on automatic semicolon insertion, as future language developments may affect the situations where ASI works. Brendan Eich signalled his dissent , causing some debate - with many thinking TC39 could recommend the use of a linter instead.

The Brutal Lifecycle of JavaScript Frameworks

Every now and then, a new framework pops up claiming it will revolutionize development. Until the next one. Stack Overflow looks at such lifecycles based on questions asked on its service.

Nerv: A Fast React 16-Compatible React Alternative

Nerv bills itself as a tinier, faster React alternative and has browser compatibility as a particular focus, supporting right back to IE8.

Functional-Light JavaScript: A Balanced Book on FP in JS

Kyle Simpson’s written an interesting book that takes a pragmatic look at functional programming concepts in JavaScript. And, yes, you can read it all on GitHub.

React, Redux and JavaScript Architecture

A gentle, but thorough, walkthrough of writing good React and Redux code and, crucially, the why behind each step.

Workerize: Run A Module in a Web Worker

Moves a module into a Web Worker, automatically reflecting exported functions as asynchronous proxies. There’s workerize-loader for Webpack users, too.

TOAST UI Editor: A Markdown WYSIWYG Editor for the Web

Works with GitHub Flavored Markdown (GFM) but can be extended with your own extensions. Supports all major browsers (IE10+). GitHub repo.

IN BRIEF

Webpack 4 to Work 'Configless' by Default NEWS

Inspired by Parcel’s approach.

JOHN-DAVID DALTON ON TWITTER

JSON Tree Shaking Landing in Webpack 4.0 NEWS

It’s shaping up to be an interesting release.

6 Tiny But Awesome ES7 + ES8 Features TUTORIAL

DAVID WALSH

Building a Real Time Chat App From Scratch using TypeScript TUTORIAL

LUIS AVILES

Build Your First Vue.js Component TUTORIAL

SARAH DAYAN

An Introduction to Algebraic Data Types and Structural Pattern Matching in TypeScript TUTORIAL

ERIN SWENSON-HEALEY

Learn How to Visualize Your Time Series Data With InfluxDB & Rickshaw TUTORIAL

Visualize your time series data from the fastest growing open source TSDB.

INFLUXDATA SPONSOR

5 Traps to Avoid While Unit Testing Vue.js TUTORIAL

AURÉLIEN BOTTAZINI

Googlebot's JavaScript random() Function is Deterministic STORY

Probably not useful, but an interesting quirk.

TOM ANTHONY

Things to Consider When Choosing a Database for Your JavaScript App

Not all JSON support is created equal.

MONGODB SPONSOR

ngrev: Tool for Reverse Engineering/Navigating Angular Projects TOOLS

MINKO GECHEV

InfiniteGrid: Arrange Card Elements Infinitely on a Grid Layout CODE

GitHub repo.

NAVER

Polythene: A Material Design Component Library for Mithril and React CODE

ARTHUR CLEMENS

match-sorter: Simple, Expected, & Deterministic Best-Match Array Sorting CODE

KENT C. DODDS

SweetAlert: Attractive Modal Popup Alerts/Messages CODE

KaTeX: Fast Math Typesetting for the Web CODE

Easy-to-use library for TeX math rendering on the web.

KHAN ACADEMY

JavaScript Test Results Displayed Inline in Your Editor as You Type

WALLABY.JS SPONSOR