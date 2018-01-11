Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

JavaScript Weekly Issue 368

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 56 / 56

TC39 to Recommend 'Consistently Explicit Semicolon Use'?

..rather than relying on automatic semicolon insertion, as future language developments may affect the situations where ASI works. Brendan Eich signalled his dissent, causing some debate - with many thinking TC39 could recommend the use of a linter instead.

The Brutal Lifecycle of JavaScript Frameworks

trends-major-javascript-frameworks
Every now and then, a new framework pops up claiming it will revolutionize development. Until the next one. Stack Overflow looks at such lifecycles based on questions asked on its service.

Nerv: A Fast React 16-Compatible React Alternative

Nerv bills itself as a tinier, faster React alternative and has browser compatibility as a particular focus, supporting right back to IE8.

Functional-Light JavaScript: A Balanced Book on FP in JS

Kyle Simpson’s written an interesting book that takes a pragmatic look at functional programming concepts in JavaScript. And, yes, you can read it all on GitHub.

React, Redux and JavaScript Architecture

toggle.png

A gentle, but thorough, walkthrough of writing good React and Redux code and, crucially, the why behind each step.

Workerize: Run A Module in a Web Worker

Moves a module into a Web Worker, automatically reflecting exported functions as asynchronous proxies. There’s workerize-loader for Webpack users, too.

TOAST UI Editor: A Markdown WYSIWYG Editor for the Web

Works with GitHub Flavored Markdown (GFM) but can be extended with your own extensions. Supports all major browsers (IE10+). GitHub repo.

IN BRIEF

Webpack 4 to Work 'Configless' by Default NEWS 
Inspired by Parcel’s approach.
JOHN-DAVID DALTON ON TWITTER

JSON Tree Shaking Landing in Webpack 4.0 NEWS 
It’s shaping up to be an interesting release.

6 Tiny But Awesome ES7 + ES8 Features TUTORIAL
DAVID WALSH

Building a Real Time Chat App From Scratch using TypeScript TUTORIAL
LUIS AVILES

Build Your First Vue.js Component TUTORIAL
SARAH DAYAN

An Introduction to Algebraic Data Types and Structural Pattern Matching in TypeScript TUTORIAL
ERIN SWENSON-HEALEY

Learn How to Visualize Your Time Series Data With InfluxDB & Rickshaw TUTORIAL 
Visualize your time series data from the fastest growing open source TSDB.
INFLUXDATA  SPONSOR

5 Traps to Avoid While Unit Testing Vue.js TUTORIAL
AURÉLIEN BOTTAZINI

Googlebot's JavaScript random() Function is Deterministic STORY 
Probably not useful, but an interesting quirk.
TOM ANTHONY

Things to Consider When Choosing a Database for Your JavaScript App 
Not all JSON support is created equal.
MONGODB  SPONSOR

ngrev: Tool for Reverse Engineering/Navigating Angular Projects TOOLS
MINKO GECHEV

InfiniteGrid: Arrange Card Elements Infinitely on a Grid Layout CODE 
GitHub repo.
NAVER

Polythene: A Material Design Component Library for Mithril and React CODE
ARTHUR CLEMENS

match-sorter: Simple, Expected, & Deterministic Best-Match Array Sorting CODE
KENT C. DODDS

SweetAlert: Attractive Modal Popup Alerts/Messages CODE

KaTeX: Fast Math Typesetting for the Web CODE 
Easy-to-use library for TeX math rendering on the web.
KHAN ACADEMY

JavaScript Test Results Displayed Inline in Your Editor as You Type  
WALLABY.JS  SPONSOR

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 