JavaScript Weekly Issue 375,webpack 4.0 Released, TypeScript - JavaScript with Superpowers

 

 

webpack 4.0 Released 

The popular module and asset bundler is now faster and has new development and production modes with pre-defined settings so you can start quicker too. You might also enjoy a tutorial for using it with Vue.js, a look at the chunk graph improvements, or what the new ‘modes’ do.

Propel: A Scientific Computing Framework for JS — A NumPy-like framework for mathematical work in JavaScript that can lean on TensorFlow for performance. Works with both Node and in the browser (using WebGL).

The Future of JavaScript: 2018 and Beyond — What is the state of the JavaScript ecosystem? This whitepaper offers our future-looking analysis and predictions about the latest in JavaScript. We also look back at all the craziness from 2017 and neatly tie it together with a bow. Download now.

The Lost Art of the Makefile — It might not be trendy, but GNU Make does a lot of heavy lifting in the open source world and.. you can even use it to build JavaScript projects too.

In The Loop: A Tour of the Event Loop — A 35 minute talk looking at the browser event loop, the thing that orchestrates the main thread of the browser, which includes JS, events, and rendering.

Tracing From JS to the DOM and Back Again with V8 — Debugging memory leaks in Chrome has become much easier now that Chrome 66’s DevTools can trace C++ DOM objects and display all reachable DOM objects from JavaScript with their references. In other V8 news, lazy deserialization has reduced V8’s memory consumption by 500KB+ per tab.

ARTICLES AND TUTORIALS

The Origin Story of ESLint — The tale of how a popular linting tool came to be.

How to Create an Accessible Autocomplete Component with Vue.js

TypeScript - JavaScript with Superpowers? — A very elementary introduction to the benefits of TypeScript.

Naučite TypeScript

naucite-typescript-prevod-drugog-izdanja-kombib

LINK KA KNJIZI.


The Webpack 4.0 Release: What's New? — A quick roundup of the features and improvements.

Ember's Equivalent of React's Render Props

Learn to Build JavaScript Apps with MongoDB in M101JS, MongoDB for Node Developers

 

