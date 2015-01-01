Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 127 / 127

D3.js 5.0 Released — D3 continues to be a fantastic choice for data visualization with JavaScript. Changes in 5.0 include using promises to load data instead of callbacks, contour plots, and density contours.

Lazy Loading Modules with ConditionerJS — Linking JavaScript functionality to DOM elements can become a tedious task. See how ConditionerJS makes progressive enhancement easier in this thorough tutorial.

The Best JavaScript Debugging Tools for 2018

If you work with JavaScript, you’ll know that it doesn’t always play nice. Here we look at the best JavaScript debugging tools you can use to clean up your code and provide great software experiences to your users.

A 10 Video Introduction to Functional JavaScript with Ramda — Want to get started with functional programming in JavaScript? Ramda is a more functional alternative to libraries like Lodash, and these brief videos cover the essentials. You may also appreciate Kyle Simpson’s Functional-Light JavaScript if you set off on the functional programming journey.

JavaScript vs. TypeScript vs. ReasonML: Pros and Cons — Dr. Axel is becoming a fan of static typing for larger projects and explains the pros and cons of it and how static typing relates to the TypeScript and ReasonML projects.

A Proposal for Package Name Maps for ES Modules — Or how to solve the web’s “bare import specifier” problem.

A TC39 Proposal for Object.fromEntries — It would transform a list of key/value pairs into an object.

How Unsplash Gradually Migrated to TypeScript

TUTORIALS AND TIPS

Getting Started with the Web MIDI API — Covers the basics of MIDI and the Web MIDI API showing how simple it is to create frontend apps that respond to musical inputs. It’s niche but also neat the Web platform can do this.

7 Secret Patterns Vue Consultants Don&'t Want You to Know — Clickbaity talk title, but Chris is both on the Vue core team and a great speaker :-)

How to Write Powerful Schemas in JavaScript — An introduction to schm, a library for building model schemas in a functional, composable way.

Getting Smaller Lodash Bundles with Webpack and Babel — Plus some tips for working with lodash-webpack-plugin .

Elegant Patterns in Modern JavaScript: RORO — RORO stands for Receive an Object, Return an Object.

The Ultimate Angular CLI Reference Guide — Create new Angular 2+ apps, scaffold components, run tests, build for production, and more.

Add ESLint and Prettier to VS Code for 'Create React App' Apps

Tips for Using ESLint in a Legacy Codebase — Techniques that can help you significantly reduce the number of errors you see.

Lookaheads (and Lookbehinds) in JS Regular Expressions

Unblocking Clipboard Access in Chrome 66+ — The Async Clipboard APIsupersedes the document.execCommand approach.

Building Office 365/SharePoint Applications with Aurelia

CODE AND TOOLS

GPU-Accelerated Neural Networks in JavaScript — A look at four libraries providing this type of functionality.

better-sqlite3: A Simple, Fast SQLite3 Library for Node

ngx-datatable: A Feature-Rich Data-Table Component for Angular — No external dependencies. Demos here.

vue-content-loader: SVG-based 'Loading Placeholder' Component — It’s a port of ReactContentLoader.

DrawerJS: A Customizable HTML Canvas Drawing Tool — Live demo.

