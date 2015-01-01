Access

JavaScript Weekly Issue 378

 

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 127 / 127

javascript-weekly-378

D3.js 5.0 Released — D3 continues to be a fantastic choice for data visualization with JavaScript. Changes in 5.0 include using promises to load data instead of callbacks, contour plots, and density contours.

Lazy Loading Modules with ConditionerJS — Linking JavaScript functionality to DOM elements can become a tedious task. See how ConditionerJS makes progressive enhancement easier in this thorough tutorial.

The Best JavaScript Debugging Tools for 2018 

If you work with JavaScript, you’ll know that it doesn’t always play nice. Here we look at the best JavaScript debugging tools you can use to clean up your code and provide great software experiences to your users.

A 10 Video Introduction to Functional JavaScript with Ramda — Want to get started with functional programming in JavaScript? Ramda is a more functional alternative to libraries like Lodash, and these brief videos cover the essentials. You may also appreciate Kyle Simpson’s Functional-Light JavaScript if you set off on the functional programming journey.

JavaScript vs. TypeScript vs. ReasonML: Pros and Cons — Dr. Axel is becoming a fan of static typing for larger projects and explains the pros and cons of it and how static typing relates to the TypeScript and ReasonML projects.

A Proposal for Package Name Maps for ES Modules — Or how to solve the web’s “bare import specifier” problem.

A TC39 Proposal for Object.fromEntries — It would transform a list of key/value pairs into an object.

How Unsplash Gradually Migrated to TypeScript

TUTORIALS AND TIPS

Getting Started with the Web MIDI API — Covers the basics of MIDI and the Web MIDI API showing how simple it is to create frontend apps that respond to musical inputs. It’s niche but also neat the Web platform can do this.

7 Secret Patterns Vue Consultants Don&'t Want You to Know — Clickbaity talk title, but Chris is both on the Vue core team and a great speaker :-)

Learn to Build JavaScript Apps with MongoDB in M101JS, MongoDB for Node Developers — MongoDB University courses are free and give you everything you need to know about MongoD

How to Write Powerful Schemas in JavaScript — An introduction to schm, a library for building model schemas in a functional, composable way.

Getting Smaller Lodash Bundles with Webpack and Babel — Plus some tips for working with lodash-webpack-plugin.

Elegant Patterns in Modern JavaScript: RORO — RORO stands for Receive an Object, Return an Object.

The Ultimate Angular CLI Reference Guide — Create new Angular 2+ apps, scaffold components, run tests, build for production, and more.

Add ESLint and Prettier to VS Code for 'Create React App' Apps

Tips for Using ESLint in a Legacy Codebase — Techniques that can help you significantly reduce the number of errors you see.

Free eBook: A Roundup of Managed Kubernetes Platforms

Lookaheads (and Lookbehinds) in JS Regular Expressions

Unblocking Clipboard Access in Chrome 66+ — The Async Clipboard APIsupersedes the document.execCommand approach.

Building Office 365/SharePoint Applications with Aurelia

CODE AND TOOLS

GPU-Accelerated Neural Networks in JavaScript — A look at four libraries providing this type of functionality.

Get the Best, Most Complete Collection of Angular UI Controls: Wijmo — Wijmo’s dependency-free UI controls include rich declarative markup, full IntelliSense, and the best data grid.

better-sqlite3: A Simple, Fast SQLite3 Library for Node

ngx-datatable: A Feature-Rich Data-Table Component for Angular — No external dependencies. Demos here.

vue-content-loader: SVG-based 'Loading Placeholder' Component — It’s a port of ReactContentLoader.

DrawerJS: A Customizable HTML Canvas Drawing Tool — Live demo.

Naučite TypeScript

naucite-typescript-prevod-drugog-izdanja-kombib

LINK KA KNJIZI.


 

