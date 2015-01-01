JavaScript Weekly Issue 381

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 16 / 16

The Front-End Developer Handbook 2018 Edition — An online guide that outlines and discusses the practice of front-end engineering, how to learn it and what tools are used in the practice, as of 2018.

Write Your Own Promise Library from Scratch — Async/await is based on promises, so understanding this popular async primitive is a must.

Understanding TypeScript’s Type Notation — Dr. Axel presents a handy guide to the static type notation used in TypeScript, the optionally typed JavaScript superset, and promises you’ll understand an initially cryptic code example by the end of his post.

Improve the Quality of Your JavaScript Projects with Codacy — An automated code review tool that allows developers to improve code quality. We check your code against the most popular JS static analysis tools, with specific plugins for Vue, Angular and React. Sign up for free and improve your coding.

Optimizing React: The Virtual DOM Explained — A beginner-friendly intro to React’s internals that attempts to demystify JSX and explain how React makes rendering decisions.

How to Escape async/await 'Hell' — Take care you don’t escape from ‘callback hell’ only to fall into bad practices using async/await instead.

Why React Needs Yet Another Animation Library — react-spring is a set of physics-based UI animation ‘building blocks’. GitHub repo.

Demo: Object Detection in the Browser with TensorFlow.js — Take care as a 40MB machine learning model gets downloaded, but this is a neat browser-based demo of TensorFlow.js that leans on YOLO for object recognition.

What's New in Angular 6? — Angular 6 RC4 is out with the final Angular 6 due any moment, but what’s new?

AngularConnect 2018 - Europe’s Largest Angular Conference — Join us to hear from 40+ speakers including the core Angular team. Our CFP is open & tickets available now.