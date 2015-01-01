JavaScript Weekly Issue 386, Angular Ivy, Learn Advanced React Component Patterns

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 105 / 105

What If JavaScript 'Wins'? — Reflections on JavaScript’s continuing growth and how network effects could see it essentially become the ‘default’ programming language.

A First Look at Angular Ivy

Ivy is the forthcoming new render engine for Angular. This article takes a closer look at how it works and what it means for Angular developers.

Learn Advanced React Component Patterns — Simplify large React applications by separating your component logic, state and display properties to make React components more flexible and usable. This course is part of our Complete React Learning Path.

Debugging Modern Web Applications with Firefox — The Firefox Dev Tools team are adding lots of new features to help you work with modern tools like Babel and Webpack while debugging with Firefox.

Web Performance Made Easy — A talk from Google I/O covering lots of useful stuff like auditing page assets, code splitting, image optimizing, minification, and more.

Using Trampolines to Manage Large Recursive Loops — A trampoline function wraps a recursive function in a loop to better manage how it runs.

Data-Forge 1.0: A JavaScript Data Wrangling Toolkit — Inspired by Pandas and LINQ, Data-Forge is designed to be a ‘goto tool for slicing and dicing data’. v1 release post.

Introducing the Microsoft Edge DevTools Protocol — Edge has gained a Chrome-like DevTools protocol for providing access to external developer tools.

Announcing TypeScript 2.9 RC — Highlights include import() types and support for symbols and numeric literals in keyof and mapped object types.

Tutorials and Opinions

How The New Vue CLI Simplifies Development CHRIS NWAMBA

ES2018 Regular Expression Updates, an Opinionated Summary ZSOLT NAGY

Vue.js Chat with AWS Lex on PubNub ChatEngine — How to build a Slack-like chat application using Vue.js and ChatEngine - global & private chat, and chatbots. PUBNUB SPONSOR

A Simple Guide to ES6 Promises — We’ve seen a few subscribers lament they’re too new to JavaScript to understand many of the links we include.. if that’s you, you should find this tutorial useful :-) BRANDON MORELLI

Comparing async/await with Generators and Promises CHANAKYA BHARDWAJ

Turn Sublime Text 3 into a JavaScript IDE — Visual Studio Code appears to be the most popular editor in the JavaScript world lately but Sublime Text remains fast and capable and can be tweaked to work well as a JavaScript IDE. LORENZO PICHILLI

Understanding Proxy, the ES6 Feature — Includes some JSFiddle examples to play with. YASH THAKUR