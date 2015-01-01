Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

JavaScript Weekly 392, ECMAScript 2018 Language Spec Published

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 50 / 50

Write Perfect Code with Standard and ESLint — An intro to getting started with linting (and why - hint: to catch errors in your code) as well as how to improve your setup if you’re already doing it.

ECMAScript 2018 Language Spec Published — The official spec for ES2018 (essentially the 9th edition of the JS spec) has been published in HTML and PDF if you’re lacking for bedtime reading (it’s a significant document but, yes, it’s a long, dry spec).

Plan Visually with a Single Glance and Make Sure Your Projects Get Donemonday.com is a project management tool your team will enjoy using. It makes it fun and easy for everyone to collaborate, focus and get more done. It's a visual project management tool that’ll help you and your team collaborate and achieve more.

On Consuming (and Publishing) ES2015+ Packages — Babel’s creator reflects on the idea of compiling dependencies (in addition to your own code), how Babel v7 will make it easier to do so, and the problems involved.

Exploring ES2018 with Dr. Axel — If the ES2018 news above interested you but you want a more accessible way to understand the new features, Dr. Axel’s book here is great. Or if you’d prefer a short, snappy post with quick examples, try this for size.

JavaScript Usage by Industry — Over 16,000 developers took npm Inc’s JavaScript Ecosystem Survey last year and in this post we see how industries differ in their use of JavaScript, its tools, techniques, and ecosystem generally.

Using face-api.js: Face Recognition in the Browser with TensorFlow.js — A library bringing face detection, recognition and landmark detection to the browser.

An Official Way to Track ECMAScript Proposals — A frequently updated table of the proposals for future JavaScript features along with their progress. There’s also a useful guide to how the TC39 process works if you’re interested.

Tutorials and Opinions

Asynchrony: Under the Hood — Filmed at the recent JSConf EU, this talk deftly explores the conceptual underpinnings of asynchronous programming approaches, and the drawbacks and advantages of each.

A Practical Intro to Worker Threads in Node 10.5 — Node can now work with multiple threads, in a sense.

New Ways to Build on Slack — Use Slack? Now you can build an app that turns Slack messages into tasks, to-dos, follow-ups, and more with your team’s tools. See how.

Headless User Interface Components — Headless user interface components separate the logic and behavior of a component from its visual representation.

Your Free Pass to Better JavaScript Skills — You can learn a lot in 10 days—start a free trial and get unlimited access to expert-led dev courses and more.

Code and Tools

lit-html: Syntax Highlighting in VS Code for HTML Inside of JavaScript

Matt Bierner

Docz: A Modern Documentation Site Publishing System — Zero-config, powered by Webpack 4 and a Markdown + JSX templating format.

Pedro Nauck

MongoDB 4.0 Is Now Generally Available. Try It Now on MongoDB Atlas

MONGODB sponsor

Gio.js: Three.js 3D Globe Data Visualization Library — There’s also a quick start tutorial.

Numerous Contributors

Vuetify: A Material Design Component Framework for Vue

John Leider

Superfine: A Minimal View Layer for Creating Declarative Web Interfaces

Jorge Bucaran

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 