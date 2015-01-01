Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 64 / 64

What is Redux: A Designer's Guide — A really neat high-level approach to explaining Redux and what it offers beyond state management.

An Adventure in Sparse Arrays — A quick prod around the idea of ‘sparse’ arrays, how they work in JavaScript, and a few concepts to keep in mind.

Optimization Auditing: A Deep Dive into Chrome's Dev Console — Ahmed Bouchefra offers an in-depth exploration of the features of the Chrome DevTools for measuring performance and debugging your web apps.

Reduce JavaScript Payloads with Tree Shaking — Knowing where to begin optimizing your app’s JavaScript can be daunting — tree shaking might be a good place to start.

Building Mobile Apps with Capacitor and Vue.js — Learn how to use Capacitor and cutting-edge web technologies such as Vue.js and Ionic 4 web components to build cross-platform mobile apps for Android and iOS.

React From Zero: A Simple Code-Based React Tutorial — An interesting approach based entirely upon simple, annotated code, with no articles to read. It’s nice to see React’s features demonstrated so cleanly. Also in Chinese and Portuguese.

Tutorials and Opinions

ES2017 Object and String Extensions — Covering Object.entries , Object.values , Object.getOwnPropertyDescriptors , String.padStart and String.padEnd . ZSOLT NAGY

Recreating Python's Slice Syntax in JS Using ES6 Proxies EVAN SANGALINE

Get Better Type Checking in JavaScript with the 'Maybe' Type GILAD SHOHAM

Understanding Redux: The World’s Easiest Guide to Beginning Redux — Long, but starts from a very simple level. OHANS EMMANUEL

How Angular Resolves Dynamic Components — What happens under the hood when you use Angular’s resolveComponentFactory ? CHIDUME NNAMDI

WebRTC and the Mechanics of Peer-to-Peer Networking ALEXANDER ZLATKOV

Deriving the Y Combinator in JavaScript — Well written, but quite a theoretical exercise. NATHAN LEUNG

Keep Your Promises in TypeScript using async/await GILAD SHOHAM

Ask HN: What You Wish You'd Known Before Getting Into JavaScript? — A lot of very different answers here. HACKER NEWS

Code and Tools

Rete.js: A Framework for Visual Programming — Create a node-based editor in the browser and apply logic. Check out these demos on CodePen. VITALIY STOLIAROV