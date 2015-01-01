AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
What is Redux: A Designer's Guide — A really neat high-level approach to explaining Redux and what it offers beyond state management.
An Adventure in Sparse Arrays — A quick prod around the idea of ‘sparse’ arrays, how they work in JavaScript, and a few concepts to keep in mind.
Optimization Auditing: A Deep Dive into Chrome's Dev Console — Ahmed Bouchefra offers an in-depth exploration of the features of the Chrome DevTools for measuring performance and debugging your web apps.
Build and Deploy Serverless Functions Entirely in JavaScript
Pulumi.io provides a programming model for the cloud. Spend less time on YAML, and more time on JavaScript, because after all… Code is the best Config. Pulumi supports any service on any cloud - from serverless to Kubernetes to storage.
Reduce JavaScript Payloads with Tree Shaking — Knowing where to begin optimizing your app’s JavaScript can be daunting — tree shaking might be a good place to start.
Building Mobile Apps with Capacitor and Vue.js — Learn how to use Capacitor and cutting-edge web technologies such as Vue.js and Ionic 4 web components to build cross-platform mobile apps for Android and iOS.
React From Zero: A Simple Code-Based React Tutorial — An interesting approach based entirely upon simple, annotated code, with no articles to read. It’s nice to see React’s features demonstrated so cleanly. Also in Chinese and Portuguese.
ES2017 Object and String Extensions — Covering
ZSOLT NAGY
Recreating Python's Slice Syntax in JS Using ES6 Proxies
EVAN SANGALINE
Build a Netflix Style Video Delivery Infrastructure — Play adaptive video at the same quality and speed as Netflix and Youtube. Encoding, Player and Analytics - JavaScript API client.
BITMOVIN SPONSOR
Get Better Type Checking in JavaScript with the 'Maybe' Type
GILAD SHOHAM
Understanding Redux: The World’s Easiest Guide to Beginning Redux — Long, but starts from a very simple level.
OHANS EMMANUEL
How Angular Resolves Dynamic Components — What happens under the hood when you use Angular’s
CHIDUME NNAMDI
WebRTC and the Mechanics of Peer-to-Peer Networking
ALEXANDER ZLATKOV
Deriving the Y Combinator in JavaScript — Well written, but quite a theoretical exercise.
NATHAN LEUNG
OpenID Connect + Node = Simple, Secure Website — Learn all about data storage, middlewares, routing, & generating views as you build a secure blog with Express.js.
OKTA SPONSOR
Keep Your Promises in TypeScript using async/await
GILAD SHOHAM
Ask HN: What You Wish You'd Known Before Getting Into JavaScript? — A lot of very different answers here.
HACKER NEWS
Why GraphQL: Advantages, Disadvantages and Alternatives
ROBIN WIERUCH
Rete.js: A Framework for Visual Programming — Create a node-based editor in the browser and apply logic. Check out these demos on CodePen.
VITALIY STOLIAROV
Microstates.js: Composable State Primitives for JavaScript — Declaratively compose application state from atomic state machines.
TARAS MANKOVSKI AND CHARLES LOWELL
Real-Time Error Monitoring, Alerting, and Analytics for JavaScript
