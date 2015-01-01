Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 138 / 138

Pika: A Searchable Catalog of ES Module npm Packages— Most packages in the main npm repository are published as Node.js/Common.js-style modules which aren’t so good for front-end development. Pika lets you search only for fast, modern packages using the ES module syntax.

A Guide to the CSS Object Model (CSSOM) — If you’ve written JavaScript in a front-end context, you’ve undoubtedly dealt with the DOM (Document Object Model) but there’s also the CSS Object Model, a set of APIs allowing the manipulation of CSS from JavaScript. A lot of detail and examples here.

Quicklink: Faster Subsequent Page-Loads by Prefetching Visible Links — A new project from Google Chrome Labs that aims to make subsequent page loads quicker by prefetching links that are currently in the view point during idle time.

19 Ways to Become a Better Node Developer in 2019 — Highlights tips, skills and strategies that may prove valuable over the coming months. This was very popular in yesterday’s Node Weekly and most of the points are applicable to allJavaScript developers.

A Look at Public and Private Class Fields — Several proposals expand JavaScript’s existing class syntax with new features such as public class fields in V8 v7.2 and Chrome 72, as well as private class fields later on. Here’s how it looks.

JavaScript Growth and Third Parties — Web performance expert Steve Souders doesn’t pull any punches here: “JavaScript is the main cause for making websites slow. Ten years ago it was network bottlenecks…” Performance budgeting and monitoring is a must.

Tutorials and Opinions

Creating My First Chrome Extension — A ‘generous measure of know-how’ on the subject of creating extensions for Chrome. JENNIFER WONG

Metaprogramming, Higher-Order Components and Mixins with Angular Ivy — Ivy is the name of Angular’s forthcoming faster new renderer. Learn a few things about its new powers here. VICTOR SAVKIN

Real-Time Object Detection in 10 Lines of Code with TensorFlow.js — Includes interactive demos. It’s amazing what you can do in the browser now. NICK BOURDAKOS

Why Do React Hooks Rely on Call Order? DAN ABRAMOV

7 Ways to Create a JavaScript Function NICOLAI AUGUST HAGEN

Picking an Interactive Map Theme with Vue.js NIC RABOY

▶ Building a Simple Virtual DOM from Scratch — The audio isn’t great but the speaker is engaging and almost everyone could get something valuable from this 40 minute talk. JASON YU

JavaScript and Civil Rights — Thoughts on the human factors side of JavaScript and “the potential impact of web interfaces on users’ civil rights.” MARCY SUTTON

Netflix's Learnings From Adopting GraphQL ARTEM SHTATNOV AND RAVI SRINIVAS RANGANATHAN (NETFLIX)

thank u, next: An Introduction to Linked Lists — A creative Ariana Grande-themed post on linked lists. TBH I thought she was singing “bacon eggs” till now.. :-) ALI SPITTEL

Code and Tools

JSON Generator: A Tool for Generating Random Data — Generate any random data you want online with agile JavaScript-powered templates. VAZHA OMANASHVILI

Deno: A Secure TypeScript Runtime On V8 — Ryan Dahl’s project has made a lot of progress recently so if you want to run TypeScript outside of the browser environment and not use Node.js, give it a try. RYAN DAHL

Rendora: A Dynamic Renderer for Zero-Conf Server-Side Rendering— It’s built in Go, but you might find this useful for using headless Chrome to do server-side rendering of client-rendered content for bots, etc. RENDORA

A Minimal Google Analytics Snippet — Forget the 73KB of code Google’s ‘Tag Manager’ and Analytics library needs and use this 1KB of code instead to track your pageviews (and only pageviews) with Google Analytics. DAVID KUNNEN

matchit: Quickly Parse and Match URLs LUKE EDWARDS

Ember 3.6 Released MELANIE SUMMER, KENNETH LARSEN AND CHRIS GARRETT

wolkenkit 3.0: A CQRS and Event Sourcing Framework for JS and Node — A DDD (domain-driven design)-oriented foundation for apps. SOPHIE VAN SKY



