JavaScript Weekly 436

 

 

JAVASCRIPT-WEEKLY-436

What’s New in JavaScript — At this week’s Google I/O ’19, Mathias Bynens and Sathya Gunasekaran of the V8 team gave a fantastic 30 minute ‘state of the union’ talk on the state of JavaScript as a language and what new features are being baked in.

Comlink 4.0: It Makes Web Workers Enjoyable — Web Workers provide a way to run JavaScript out of the main thread and in the background, and they’re supported in every browser. Google’s Comlink takes away all the headaches of using them and makes it easy. Basically, you need this.

Best Experience with React, Angular & Vue.js in WebStorm — With smart code completion, dozens of refactorings, and support for popular frameworks, all working out of the box, WebStorm is an IDE that makes development easier and more enjoyable. Try the new WebStorm 2019.1.

Angular Fans! Here's All The Talks from ng-conf 2019 — There’s a lotto go through here, but this is truly a one-stop shop for up to date Angular talks. Highlights include the keynote talk, how enterprises are using Angular, John Papa delivering a batch of Angular tips, and a complete workshop on using ngRx for state management.

IN BRIEF:

Tutorials, Opinions, and Videos

A Guide to Setting Up Vim for JavaScript Development — VS Code might be the most heavily used editor in our space now, but Vim has a lot going for it and this is a thorough look at setting it up for JavaScript development.

AYO ISAIAH

Array.from Has A Second Argument — Array.from creates a new array from array-like or iterable objects, but it can also take a second argument that’s a map function between the old value to the new.

STEFAN JUDIS

The Developer’s Guide to Not Losing the Metrics You Need — Gathering and storing metrics is a part of production. When adverse events occur, you need to have the metrics available to debug the problems.

INFLUXDATA SPONSOR

Building a JavaScript Guitar Pedalboard — This is really fun! You can play with the pedalboard for yourself (no guitar needed, there’s a musical sample available) or just learn how the whole thing was set up.

TRYS MUDFORD

▶  Watch Me Build a Trading Bot — Siraj is one of the more engaging developers on YouTube and here he shows off the development of a currency trading bot using a variety of JavaScript related technologies.

SIRAJ RAVAL

A Guide to Node.js Logging — Learn how to improve logging in your library or app from using console.log to dedicated libraries like Roarr and Pino.

DOMINIK KUNDEL NODE

Structuring Vuex Modules for Relationships, Speed and Flexibility — Vuex is a state management approach for Vue.js apps.

GREG BATE

▶  A Hands-On Introduction to React Hooks — A 30 minute introduction and demonstration of hooks directly from Facebook’s F8 conference and given by an experienced developer on the Instagram Web team who’s using React every day. (P.S. This week’s React newsletter was really good!)

KATHRYN MIDDLETON


 

