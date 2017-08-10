JavaScript Weekly Issue 347

A look at how one library achieves the irksome ‘pop under’ effect in Chrome 59, where others seemingly fail.

In Brief

Next js13kGames Gamedev Competition Starts This Sunday news

A popular JavaScript and HTML5 coding competition for game developers.

6 Ways to Detect Chrome Headless tutorial

If you want to detect bots or scrapers, say.

Antoine Vastel

How To Get Started with V8 Development? tutorial

Franziska Hinkelmann

Closing Iterables is a Leaky Abstraction tutorial

Reg Braithwaite

How Angular Protects Us From XSS Attacks tutorial

Dor Moshe

The Consequences of Frozen Prototypes on V8 tutorial

Benedikt Meurer

How To Build a GitHub Search UI with React tutorial

Divyanshu Maithani

Aggregating Cherry-Picked Lodash Methods In An App Module tutorial

Ben Nadel

A Look at the ES proposal for 'Promise.try()' tutorial

Dr. Axel Rauschmayer

Why You Should Use PureScript opinion

A functional language that compiles to JavaScript.

Phil Freeman

An Angular Performance Checklist video

Minko Gechev

Britecharts 2.0 Released tools

Britecharts is Eventbrite’s D3.js component-based charting library.

Marcos Iglesias

DisplayJS: A Lightweight JS Framework for Building Ambitious UIs tools

Arthur Guiot

Nano ID: Tiny, Secure URL-Friendly Unique String ID Generator code

Andrey Sitnik

Posterus: Composable Async Primitives ('Futures') with True Cancelation code

Nelo Mitranim

Ream: A Framework for Building Universal Vue.js Apps code

REAM