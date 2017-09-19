A summary of an academic paper that concludes both Flow and TypeScript are good at preventing bugs that could end up in committed code.

Plenty of JS terminology explained, along with code examples, in this thorough guide.

JavaScript telemetry gives a timeline of browser events leading to an error, including interaction events, like clicks, inputs, navigation and console messages + more. Debug better w/ telemetry and know why your app crashed.

This new release of the controversial compile-to-JS language preserves its clean syntax but bridges the gap with ES6 and beyond.

The CEO of Ionic suggests that incompatibility between component models results in framework churn and that Web Components will provide a resolution.

An example-driven tour of the key features of ES6/ES2015, if you’re not quite there yet.

Using the new `script type=”module”` approach gives us some benefits merely beyond loading ES modules alone - it guarantees ES6/ES2015 support.

In Brief

Angular v5 Release Delayed to October news

It was originally due this week.

Dor Moshe

Upcoming TypeScript Changes in Vue 2.5 news

Evan You

How to Build Your Own Fax Machine with Tessel, JavaScript and Twilio tutorial

The death of fax has been greatly exaggerated! Twilio Programmable Fax allows you to send and receive fax in the cloud.

Modern Ways to Use C++ in JavaScript Projects tutorial node

Maga D. Zandaqo

Subclassing Arrays in ES2015 tutorial

David Tang

U Go Hue Go: Controlling Philips Lights with Angular & Kendo UI tutorial

Tara Manicsic

5 Favorites in Emerging Web Standards

How I Cut My Webpack Bundle Size in Half story

Justin Duke

Using ReactJS, ES6 & JSX to Build a UI (the rise of MERN)

Part 5 of our Modern Application Stack series - Why ReactJS is driving the development of modern applications.

billboard.js: A Simple Chart Library Based on D3 V4 code

v1.1.0 has just been released.

Naver Corp

Vuetify: A Material Design Component Framework for Vue.js 2 code

Dexie 2.0: A Minimalistic Wrapper for IndexedDB code

Provides a neater API and error handling for the IndexedDB browser database API.

David Fahlander

mongoist: A MongoDB Driver for Node Built with async/await In Mind code

Christoph Walcher

ngraph.path: Fast Path Finding for Arbitrary Graphs code

Demo here.

Andrei Kashcha

winamp2-js: A Reimplementation of Winamp 2.9 in HTML5 & JavaScript code

‘Whipping the llama’s ass’ with JS. Demo here.

Jordan Eldredge

Nano Events: A 119 Byte Event Emitter Library code

Andrey Sitnik

AR.js: Efficient Augmented Reality for the Web code

Jerome Etienne

Bosket: Tree View Components for React, Angular, Vue and Riot code

Julien Elbaz

Wretch: A Tiny Wrapper Around Fetch with an Intuitive Syntax code

Julien Elbaz

