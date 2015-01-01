Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 125 / 125

SQLite on Kotlin/Native (medium.com)

Kevin Galligan wrote an article about how they are using SQLite with Kotlin/Native. Kotlin/Native keeps getting stronger every day, so do not forget to check out this article!



Clean Architecture Example in Kotlin (hackernoon.com)

We have seen examples of Clean Architecture in Kotlin. This article takes it to the next level, and showcase an example of Clean Architecture with a Multi-module project.



An easy misuse of WeakReference with Kotlin property (github.io)

WeakReferences can be easily misused in Kotlin. Learn in this article one of those examples, and how to avoid it and apply a solution.



Publishing your Android, Kotlin or Java library to mavenCentral (medium.com)

Uploading your Kotlin library to Maven Central? Easy Peasy. Just click on the above link to check some code and learn how to do it.



Kotlin extension function generation (jlelse.eu )

Very nice post about generating extension functions and how they can help in Annotation Processing libraries.



Getting Started With Kotlin-React — Part III (medium.com)

Third article on the series on how to get started with Kotlin-React. In this chapter: dealing with Asynchronicity and introduction to Kotlin Coroutines.



Text Recognition with ML Kit (raywenderlich.com)

Victoria Gonda tells us about how she used Kotlin to implement text recognition using the ML Kit framework.

