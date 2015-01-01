Access

Laravel Dailly, Stripe, Laravel 5.5,5, Laravel Horizon from Scratch

 

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 213 / 213

Articles from Laravel Daily blogs

Stripe Payments in Laravel: The Ultimate Guide

laravel-stripe 
Stripe is one of the most popular payment merchants for web, but information about Laravel integration is pretty fragmented, so I decided to write a really long tutorial about this topic.

Live-coding VIDEO: Calendar project with Laravel + QuickAdminPanel
30-minute demo of the School Calendar project based on our admin panel generator and a few custom Laravel things.

Datatables stateSave option: “remember” search and filters
Not Laravel related, but today encountered the situation, so sharing with you. You probably know Datatables, right? It allows to quickly search and filter the table of data. But what if user then navigates away (for Edit, for example) and then wants to go back and have the same search parameters he had before? Easy.

Change created_at and updated_at names to other fields
Let’s imagine a scenario where you have an old database and re-writing codebase to Laravel. Database structure may not follow Laravel standards – created_at and updated_at fields are named differently. How can you “tell it to Laravel”?

New in Laravel

Laravel 5.5.5 Released With a New Route Fallback to Help Customize Your 404 Views
Laravel v5.5.5, was released September 19th and now includes a neat Route::fallback() method to help customize 404 views.

Using DigitalOcean Spaces object storage in Laravel
Today DigitalOcean announced a great new product called Spaces that is essentially a much cheaper version of Amazon's S3 object storage product. I recently had an idea for a product that would have had significant storage and bandwidth requirements but I ultimately decided not to pursue it as using S3 would have been too expensive and I didn't want to roll my own storage solution. With the pricing on the Spaces product, this idea is now viable.

Taylor Otwell at Laracon EU 2017
Video of a keynote from the conference

Laravel Horizon from Scratch
In this video, we take a look at how to install and how to use Laravel Horizon.

All about APIs

Create A RESTful API Authentication Using Laravel Passport
In today’s article, I am going to create a REST API in Laravel using Laravel Passport.

Build REST API using Laravel Lumen for your Application
We will build REST API using Lumen a micro php framework by laravel.

Laravel 5.5 API Form Request Validation Errors
Most of us know Lumen is more cut out for developing APIs, but we are sometimes greedy! We do not want to miss out on some shipped goodies in Laravel!

devingray/laravel-api-boilerplate
A Boilerplate Project For Laravel API's

JWT authentication for Lumen 5.4
Recently I have been tinkering with Angular-4 to get a taste of it and I decided to create a quick project to get my hands dirty. My main focus was on the frontend so I decided to quickly bootstrap an application in Lumen because of its simplicity and almost zero-configuration development.  

Random Laravel things

Random non-Laravel things

What every software engineer should know about search
Ask a software engineer: “How would you add search functionality to your product?” or “How do I build a search engine?” You’ll probably immediately hear back something like: “Oh, we’d just launch an ElasticSearch cluster. Search is easy these days.” But is it?

The Realities of Being a FOSS Maintainer
Over the past few days, I’ve been inundated with well over one thousand comments, tweets, emails, messages, and even phone calls about Wednesday’s announcement, ranging from support and encouragement to annoyance to vitriol, hate, and disgust. Now I want to take a few moments and respond personally.

 

