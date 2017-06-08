Laravel Daily, Demos, Packages and Getting Things Done

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 187 / 187

Build Laravel Sports League app - with QuickAdminPanel

www.youtube.com

Live-coding demo of a real application that was generated with QuickAdminPanel.com and added custom code on top of it. Github source available, too.

LaravelDaily/LaraEventTickets-QuickAdminPanel

github.com

LaraEventTickets: Laravel 5.4 based system for event organizers to manage and sell tickets. It is a demo project for demonstrating what can be generated with QuickAdminPanel tool.

Laravel-related articles from all the web

monicahq/monica

github.com

Monica is an open-source web application to manage your personal relationships. Think of it as a CRM for your friends or family. Monica allows people to keep track of everything that's important about their friends and family. Like the activities done with them. When you last called someone.

Build a group chat app using Laravel and Pusher

blog.pusher.com

This blog post was written under the Pusher Guest Writer program. Socializing with other users has been a trend for past few years and it is definitely not going away.

Getting started with Laravel quickstart on Bitbucket Pipelines

medium.com

I recently reached out to r/PHP to help make Bitbucket Pipelines even better for PHP devs. PHP has been the one of the largest communities using Bitbucket Pipelines since launch, and the overwhelming response was for Laravel with Mysql support. We’re going to create a default pipeline.

Give the power of Twig to Laravel

github.com

Allows you to use Twig seamlessly in Laravel 5. TwigBridge >=0.7 requires Laravel 5.

Rollbar Config for Your Laravel App

cameronscott.co

Here's a quick, Laravel-focused tweak to get the most of Rollbar, my error-monitoring service of choice.

Announcing “Diving Laravel”

medium.com

It’s almost a year since I started working at Laravel, during this time I’ve been learning tons of stuff working closely with Taylor Otwell and getting involved in the core that runs Laravel & multiple homegrown packages.

goodnesskay/Laravel-Open-Source-Projects

github.com

A Web Artisan list of categorized OPEN SOURCE PROJECTS built with Laravel PHP Framework. This repository includes a comprehensive and unlimited list of open source projects built with Laravel for Newbies to the framework or for exploration by any web artisan. Enjoy Pushing Codes!!!

The case for singleton objects, façades, and helper functions

php-and-symfony.matthiasnoback.nl

Last year I took several Scala courses on Coursera. It was an interesting experience and it has brought me a lot of new ideas. One of these is the idea of a singleton object (as opposed to a class). It has the following characteristics:

Single Page App Backends: Where Laravel Beats Node.js

vuejsdevelopers.com

I’ve been commissioned to write a book about building full stack Vue.js apps. Since many Laravel developers are interested in Vue (Vue now ships with Laravel), the publisher wants the book to focus on full stack Vue.js with Laravel.

Update Laravel Pagination With New Collection

ohdoylerules.com

Have you even done a database search (using the DB facade) and got back an array of results that wasn’t wrapped in lovely little Eloquent Models? After some googling, I am sure you probably found out about the hydrate method.

How to order by all() in Laravel

medium.com

One common issue that I see with Laravel newcomers is that they have hangups using Eloquent correctly. The most basic reference given in the documentation and tutorials is using the all() method. But what happens when you want to sort your users?

Chain validation with Form Requests — Laravel

medium.com

Today I had an interesting validation case at work. I have a Custom Validation that will take a table name. This allows me to let my users to say which table they want to manipulate while keeping it limited/controlled to the valid tables for the feature.

Refactoring series: Structuring Laravel - Part 2

blog.jerguslejko.com

Hey! The second part of this article is a step-by-step tutorial on how to organize your Laravel app and make use of App\Support namespace. Previous post that talks about advantages of this approach is available here. I want to emphasize that I do not use this approach in every app.

Testing Keeps Me From Getting Things Done

thephp.cc

What does unit testing mean for the developer? Do you have to accept that you write less production code? Is there a benefit that justifies the effort in the long run?

Discussion: Why isn't Laravel suitable for "enterprise-grade" applications like Symfony and CakePHP?

www.reddit.com

Discussion: Why isn't Laravel suitable for "enterprise-grade" applications like Symfony and CakePHP? (self.PHP) I have been building PHP MVPs for over 5 years now, usually we build apps in WordPress (for numerous good reasons) and Laravel.

Building a 90 Day Planner with Laravel and Vue.js

medium.com

In this multi-part tutorial we will be building a 90 Day Action Planner using Laravel and Vue.js to create a single page application. Why 90 days? Well here is a snippet from the article on FastCompany where I got the inspiration from.

Packagist and the PHP ecosystem

laravel-news.com

This is a guest post written by Graham Campbell, prominent PHP open source developer, and StyleCI founder. This is the second blog in a two-part series on best practices using Composer. Read the first blog on Building Maintainable PHP Apps using Composer.

Package Auto-Discovery In Laravel 5.5

medium.com

For Laravel 5.5, which is due for release near the end of July or beginning of August, long time community member Dries Vints and I teamed up to make it much easier to install and enable packages. Package developers will now be able to add a new section to their composer.

Send Email In Laravel Through Email Sending Service Providers

www.cloudways.com

One of the most important reasons why Laravel is a popular PHP development framework is the ease with which developers could implement routine functionalities such as authentication, sessions, routing, and caching.