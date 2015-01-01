Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 69 / 69

First Teaser of my upcoming Laravel Course!

First teaser of what's coming. Content only ~20% done, stay tuned for the first (discounted) launch in upcoming weeks.

Did you know Model::all() can have parameters?

Don't forget to change APP_URL

Content from Laravel Community

Announcing Docker for PHP Developers Video Course

Since the release of his book in January, Laravel News writer Paul Redmond, has been working on a Docker for PHP Developers video course, a hands-on, tutorial style book + videos on using Docker and PHP in development. Today, the Docker for PHP Developers video course is available for purchase!

Create a SPA with role-based authentication with Laravel and Vue.js

In this article, i’m gonna explain how I did implement a SPA (Single Page Application) with a role-based authentication with Laravel and Vue.js. The result is available on GitHub at this address : https://github.com/Pochwar/laravel-vue-spa.

PHP Test Driven Development Part 4: Enter The Mock

Hey there, welcome to part 4! Today we’ll learn how to mock. Mocking is a process where you create a fake instance of a real class, and test against it. This is so that, you do not have to worry about the real functionality of external dependencies inside a class.

How to Create a Custom Route File in Laravel

In this article, we will discuss “How to Create a Custom Route File in Laravel”. You can found all the route files in the “routes” directory. Laravel provides an easy way to manage all our application route from some of the specific files such as the “routes/web.

2 ways to auto-generate documentation for Laravel APIs ?⚙️

Recently the Kushy API finally reached a beta release of v1, and I redesigned the Kushy API documentation to use GatsbyJS. The documentation itself was hand-written in Markdown, with a structure inspired by most API docs (endpoints with descriptions, code snippets, and response examples).

Laravel - Caching Made Easy

Caching has never been easier than it is now in Laravel. In this video we take a look at some caching examples and how we can transform any model into a powerful repository that will help us cache items.I know we have covered this before, but the new functions inside Laravel are taking things ever f

Laravel — Backup database to your Google Drive

Backups are important, period. You will be needing these once your server or server provider suddenly dies. In this tutorial I will cover how to setup Google Drive backup, with Spatie’s backup package, Googles Flysystem and Laravel.

Install Laravel 5.7 & Checkout the New Amazing Features

In recent years, Laravel has made its name among the list of top PHP development platforms. It is a top choice of PHP developers and is one of the most popular frameworks in the market. It contributes in many open-source projects. Deploy your Laravel app using Kubernetes

This was a hard task for me, but alongside, i was able learn Kubernetes by practicing it and managed to understand key-concepts of Kubernetes simply by trying to run a Laravel app on K8s. Hello, I am Alex. I mainly work with PHP & Laravel, and i want to go further. Verifying Laravel Version Compatibility

I’ve been working with Honeybadger to build a new set of PHP integrations. I would like to write more about that soon, however, I feel like I’ve stumbled across something that could be useful to others. I wanted to share it as soon as I could. APP_KEY And You

Every time Laravel developers start or clone a Laravel app, generating the application key or APP_KEY is one of the most important first steps. A recent Laravel security update fixed an issue with how APP_KEY is used. Laravel view models

View models are an abstraction to simplify controller and model code. View models are responsible for providing data to a view, which would otherwise come directly from the controller or the model. They allow a better separation of concerns, and provide more flexibility for the developer.

The PHP team is glad to announce the release of the next PHP 7.3.0 pre-release, PHP 7.3.0RC1. The rough outline of the PHP 7.3 release cycle is specified in the PHP Wiki: https://wiki.php.net/todo/php73

After having built a couple SaaS Laravel applications I eventually came across the situation of having duplicate model instances in my database.