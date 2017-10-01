Machine Learning Open Source of the Month May 2018

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
For the past month, we ranked nearly 250 Machine Learning Open Source Projects to pick the Top 10.
We compared projects with new or major release during this period. Mybridge AI ranks projects based on a variety of factors to measure its quality for professionals.
Open source projects can be useful for programmers. Hope you find an interesting project that inspires you.
Progressive_growing_of_gans: Progressive Growing of GANs for Improved Quality, Stability, and Variation [2523 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Tero Karras
ELF: An Extensive, Lightweight, and Flexible platform for game research. We have used it to build our Go playing bot, ELF OpenGo, which achieved a 14–0 record versus four global top-30 players [1600 stars on Github]. Courtesy of PyTorch
DeepLearn: Implementation of research papers on Deep Learning+ NLP+ CV in Python using Keras, Tensorflow and Scikit Learn. [1277 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Gaurav Bhatt
MUNIT: Multimodal Unsupervised Image-to-Image Translation [813 stars on Github]. Courtesy of NVIDIA Research
MMdnn: A set of tools to help users inter-operate among different deep learning frameworks. E.g. model conversion and visualization. Convert models between Caffe, Keras, MXNet, Tensorflow [1488 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Microsoft Research
Donkey: A modular self driving car library for Python [756 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Will Roscoe
TwinGAN: Unpaired Cross-Domain Image Translation with Weight-Sharing GANs [234 stars on Github]. Courtesy of Jerry Li
Gluon-nlp: NLP made easy [545 stars on Github]. Courtesy of DMLC
Nvvl: A library that uses hardware acceleration to load sequences of video frames to facilitate machine learning training [294 stars on Github]. Courtesy of NVIDIA
