Between April and May, we’ve ranked nearly 1,900 Machine Learning articles to pick the Top 10 stories that can help advance your career. (0.5% chance to be picked in the list)
Visual Attribute Transfer through Deep Image Analogy. Courtesy of Microsoft Research
………. [ Pdf Paper ]
………. [ Source code on Github ]
Why Momentum Really Works. Courtesy of Gabriel Goh
Deep Neural Network from scratch. Courtesy of Florian Courtial
Big Picture Machine Learning: Classifying Text with Neural Networks and TensorFlow. Courtesy of Déborah Mesquita and freeCodeCamp
Phase-Functioned Neural Networks for Character Control. Courtesy of Daniel Holden, Animation Researcher at Ubisoft Montreal
………. [ Paper on Pdf ]
………. [ Video ]
A novel approach to neural machine translation. Courtesy of Facebook AI Research
………. [ Sequence-to-Sequence Toolkit, 2,028 stars on Github ]
………. [ Pdf Paper: Convolutional Sequence to Sequence Learning ]
Learning Deep Learning with Keras. Courtesy of Piotr Migdał
Make your own music with WaveNets: Making a Neural Synthesizer Instrument. Courtesy of Jesse Engel, Researcher at Google Brain
Can you improve lung cancer detection? 2nd place solution for the Data Science Bowl 2017. Courtesy of Julian de Wit
……….. [ Official Competition on Kaggle ]
OpenAI Baselines: DQN. Reproduce reinforcement learning algorithms with performance on par with published results.
