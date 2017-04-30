Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 40 / 40

Machine Learning Top 10 Articles for May 2017.

Between April and May, we’ve ranked nearly 1,900 Machine Learning articles to pick the Top 10 stories that can help advance your career. (0.5% chance to be picked in the list)

Rank 2 Why Momentum Really Works. Courtesy of Gabriel Goh

Rank 3 Deep Neural Network from scratch. Courtesy of Florian Courtial

Rank 4 Big Picture Machine Learning: Classifying Text with Neural Networks and TensorFlow. Courtesy of Déborah Mesquita and freeCodeCamp

Rank 5 Phase-Functioned Neural Networks for Character Control. Courtesy of Daniel Holden, Animation Researcher at Ubisoft Montreal ………. [ Paper on Pdf ] ………. [ Video ]

Rank 7 Learning Deep Learning with Keras. Courtesy of Piotr Migdał

Rank 8 Make your own music with WaveNets: Making a Neural Synthesizer Instrument. Courtesy of Jesse Engel, Researcher at Google Brain

Rank 9 Can you improve lung cancer detection? 2nd place solution for the Data Science Bowl 2017. Courtesy of Julian de Wit ……….. [ Official Competition on Kaggle ]

MEDIUM