I’ve been involved in numerous discussions in recent days and weeks mainly on Twitter, but elsewhere, around…
Microservices and Serverless have certainly grown a lot in popularity over the past few years. Everyone these…
A question I sometimes get is how to build serverless applications that can easily be used in other…
A simple step-by-step solution to actually make it work.
This meme has been all over social media lately, producing appreciative chuckles across the internet as the…
Facebook Ads, once pretty universally panned as low quality and lacking in intent, has exploded into an…
As requested, I’m publishing this guide for those wishing to choose between Python and R Programming…
Predictions from the most influential geneticist of our time
I often wonder how it’s possible to be this sick and still be alive