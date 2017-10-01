Access

Medium Swift Top 10 Articles November 2017.

 

 

Swift Top 10 Articles for the Past Month (v.Nov 2017)

For the past month, we’ve ranked nearly 1,000 Swift articles to pick the Top 10 stories that can help advance your iOS career (1% chance)

  • Topics in this list: MacOS Development, Build, Scalability, MVVM, Architecture, Animation, Child View Controllers, Design Principles, RxSwift, UITableView
  • JavaScript, Node.JS, Machine Learning, React.JS, etc: Here
  • Swift Top 10 (v.Oct): Here
  • Swift Open Source of the Month is included at the bottom.

Mybridge AI ranks articles based on the quality of content measured by our machine and a variety of human factors including engagement and popularity. This is a competitive list and you’ll find the experience and techniques shared by iOS leaders useful.

Rank 1

Optimizing-Swift-Build-Times: Tips on optimizing compile times of Swift projects. [1,726 stars on Github]

Rank 2

Building iOS Apps at Scale. Courtesy of Yusei Nishiyama

Rank 3

iOS hacks from Twitter. Courtesy of Lisa Dziuba

Rank 4

A Swift Transition From iOS To macOS Development. Courtesy of Marc J Vandehey and Smashing Magazine

Rank 5

iOS Development Syllabus for new learners. Courtesy of Laszlo Tuss

Rank 6

Applying Unit Tests to MVVM with Swift. Courtesy of S.T.Huang

Rank 7

Using child view controllers as plugins in Swift. Courtesy of John Sundell

Rank 8

SOLID Design Principle using Swift. Courtesy of Santosh Botre

Rank 9

Contacts: How to Implement UITableView Sections Intelligently (Ep 1).

………… [ Ep 2: Animations Reload Rows in UITableView ]

………… [ Ep 3: Expandable and Collapsible Sections UITableView ]

Rank 10

RxSwift: Deep Cuts. Courtesy of krzysztof siejkowski

 

