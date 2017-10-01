AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
For the past month, we’ve ranked nearly 1,000 Swift articles to pick the Top 10 stories that can help advance your iOS career (1% chance)
Mybridge AI ranks articles based on the quality of content measured by our machine and a variety of human factors including engagement and popularity. This is a competitive list and you’ll find the experience and techniques shared by iOS leaders useful.
Optimizing-Swift-Build-Times: Tips on optimizing compile times of Swift projects. [1,726 stars on Github]
Building iOS Apps at Scale. Courtesy of Yusei Nishiyama
iOS hacks from Twitter. Courtesy of Lisa Dziuba
A Swift Transition From iOS To macOS Development. Courtesy of Marc J Vandehey and Smashing Magazine
iOS Development Syllabus for new learners. Courtesy of Laszlo Tuss
Applying Unit Tests to MVVM with Swift. Courtesy of S.T.Huang
Using child view controllers as plugins in Swift. Courtesy of John Sundell
SOLID Design Principle using Swift. Courtesy of Santosh Botre
Contacts: How to Implement UITableView Sections Intelligently (Ep 1).
………… [ Ep 2: Animations Reload Rows in UITableView ]
………… [ Ep 3: Expandable and Collapsible Sections UITableView ]
RxSwift: Deep Cuts. Courtesy of krzysztof siejkowski
