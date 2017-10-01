Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 93 / 93

Medium Swift Top 10 Articles November 2017.

For the past month, we’ve ranked nearly 1,000 Swift articles to pick the Top 10 stories that can help advance your iOS career (1% chance)

Topics in this list: MacOS Development, Build, Scalability, MVVM, Architecture, Animation, Child View Controllers, Design Principles, RxSwift, UITableView

Swift Open Source of the Month is included at the bottom.

Mybridge AI ranks articles based on the quality of content measured by our machine and a variety of human factors including engagement and popularity. This is a competitive list and you’ll find the experience and techniques shared by iOS leaders useful.

Rank 1 Optimizing-Swift-Build-Times: Tips on optimizing compile times of Swift projects. [1,726 stars on Github]

Rank 2 Building iOS Apps at Scale. Courtesy of Yusei Nishiyama

Rank 5 iOS Development Syllabus for new learners. Courtesy of Laszlo Tuss

Rank 7 Using child view controllers as plugins in Swift. Courtesy of John Sundell