Mobile Dev Weekly 212

Open-Sourcing Sonar, A New Extensible Debugging Tool

Sonar is Facebook’s new open-source debugging tool for iOS and Android apps. Here’s the associated repo.

Sunsetting React Native at Airbnb — Airbnb explains how they were unable to overcome some technical and organizational challenges around React Native and are reinvesting in native development.

Mobile-First Index: How Will It Affect You? — Google’s mobile-first index is now rolling out. So, what does it mean?

WWDC 2018 Diary of an iOS Developer — A summary of news, notes and references from Apple's recent Worldwide Developers Conference.

Designing Notifications — Advice from WWDC on how to design notifications people want to receive by making them helpful, actionable, and respectful of their time and attention.

Introducing Teleport: Over-The-Air Hot Reloading and Debugging for PWAs — A dev-server proxy that enables instant hot reloading & debugging across devices, requires no client config and claims to make building and debugging PWA’s a breeze.

How to Tune Up Your Progressive Web App to Get a Perfect Audit Score — A walkthrough of the specific steps needed to ensure your PWA is fully aligned to the PWA specification.

Keys, Credentials and Storage on Android — An introduction to account credentials and an example of protecting data using the KeyStore.

Build A Progressive Web Application With Nuxt.js

Wordpress and Ionic Integration using the Wordpress REST API — A guide to quickly creating an Ionic mobile app for your Wordpress

How To: Fullscreen Background Autoplay Video on Mobile in 2018

The Cost of JavaScript — Explains how and why JavaScript is the most expensive resource your site uses today — especially on mobile.

Six Navigation Design Mistakes, And Three Apps That Do It Right — Some of the most common navigation errors that UX and UI designers make.

Pull to Refresh.js: A 'Pull to Refresh' Feature with No Markup Needed

Navigation in React Native — A look at the pros and cons of libraries that help you develop navigation for your React Native app.