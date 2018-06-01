Access

Mobile Dev Weekly 212

 

 

Open-Sourcing Sonar, A New Extensible Debugging Tool 

Sonar

Sonar is Facebook’s new open-source debugging tool for iOS and Android apps. Here’s the associated repo.

Sunsetting React Native at Airbnb — Airbnb explains how they were unable to overcome some technical and organizational challenges around React Native and are reinvesting in native development.

Linux Cloud Hosting Starting at 1GB of RAM for $5/mo — Get a Linode server up and running in seconds. Simply choose your plan, distro and location and you’re ready to deploy your server. Get $20 credit on a new account.

Mobile-First Index: How Will It Affect You? — Google’s mobile-first index is now rolling out. So, what does it mean?

WWDC 2018 Diary of an iOS Developer — A summary of news, notes and references from Apple's recent Worldwide Developers Conference.

Designing Notifications — Advice from WWDC on how to design notifications people want to receive by making them helpful, actionable, and respectful of their time and attention.

Introducing Teleport: Over-The-Air Hot Reloading and Debugging for PWAs — A dev-server proxy that enables instant hot reloading & debugging across devices, requires no client config and claims to make building and debugging PWA’s a breeze.

How to Tune Up Your Progressive Web App to Get a Perfect Audit Score — A walkthrough of the specific steps needed to ensure your PWA is fully aligned to the PWA specification.

Keys, Credentials and Storage on Android — An introduction to account credentials and an example of protecting data using the KeyStore.

Build A Progressive Web Application With Nuxt.js

Wordpress and Ionic Integration using the Wordpress REST API — A guide to quickly creating an Ionic mobile app for your Wordpress 

How To: Fullscreen Background Autoplay Video on Mobile in 2018

The Cost of JavaScript — Explains how and why JavaScript is the most expensive resource your site uses today — especially on mobile.

Want to Build Better Apps in 10 Days? — With on-demand courses on Swift, C#, Android, Java and more, take your dev skills next level with 10 days free.

Six Navigation Design Mistakes, And Three Apps That Do It Right — Some of the most common navigation errors that UX and UI designers make.

Pull to Refresh.js: A 'Pull to Refresh' Feature with No Markup Needed

Navigation in React Native — A look at the pros and cons of libraries that help you develop navigation for your React Native app.

 

