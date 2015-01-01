mongodb-weekly-25

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 46 / 46

Using Power BI to Gain Insight Into Your MongoDB Data — If you or the analytical geniuses in your company use Microsoft’s Power BI tool for producing reports, it’s now easier than ever to expose MongoDB data directly to it.

Now Available: A MongoDB ODBC Driver — As well as enabling the Power BI support mentioned above, this new ODBC driver for MongoDB makes it possible to hook into MongoDB from more applications such as Microsoft Excel - here’s a walkthrough of doing just that.

MongoDB University Passes 1 Million Registrations — MongoDB University(a suite of more than 20 online MongoDB courses) has become particularly popular with developers exploring MongoDB as an alternative to more established systems like Oracle and SQL Server.

A Custom WordPress Dashboard with MongoDB Atlas, Azure, and Serverless Functions — A developer explains how he’s using WordPress API, React, Node and MongoDB Atlas to create a custom WordPress dashboard for an enterprise client with specific requirements.

Mastering MongoDB: Faster Elections During Rolling Maintenance — Proactive measures to reduce the election time during rolling maintenance.

Hands on with MongoDB 4.0 Transactions and Spring Data — Java developer? Check out how Spring Data is going to be supporting both synchronous and reactive transactions.

A MongoDB Secret Weapon: The Aggregation Pipeline — MongoDB is best known as a popular document database but its aggregation pipeline feature provides a powerful way to analyze data.

Installing and Securing MongoDB on Ubuntu 16.04 — Explains in three steps how to install and secure MongoDB on Ubuntu 16.04.

How to Migrate a MongoDB 3.6 Sharded Cluster to Different Hardware

mongomonitor: Constantly Monitor Your MongoDB Replica Set to Keep It Healthy — A Node.js package that constantly monitors your MongoDB replica set to keep it healthy.