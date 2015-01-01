mongodb-weekly-25

Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Ruby i Ruby on Rails

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

MongoDB Weekly 25

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 46 / 46

mongodb-weekly-25

Using Power BI to Gain Insight Into Your MongoDB Data — If you or the analytical geniuses in your company use Microsoft’s Power BI tool for producing reports, it’s now easier than ever to expose MongoDB data directly to it.

Now Available: A MongoDB ODBC Driver — As well as enabling the Power BI support mentioned above, this new ODBC driver for MongoDB makes it possible to hook into MongoDB from more applications such as Microsoft Excel - here’s a walkthrough of doing just that.

MongoDB University Passes 1 Million Registrations — MongoDB University(a suite of more than 20 online MongoDB courses) has become particularly popular with developers exploring MongoDB as an alternative to more established systems like Oracle and SQL Server.

A Custom WordPress Dashboard with MongoDB Atlas, Azure, and Serverless Functions — A developer explains how he’s using WordPress API, React, Node and MongoDB Atlas to create a custom WordPress dashboard for an enterprise client with specific requirements.

Mastering MongoDB: Faster Elections During Rolling Maintenance — Proactive measures to reduce the election time during rolling maintenance.

Hands on with MongoDB 4.0 Transactions and Spring Data — Java developer? Check out how Spring Data is going to be supporting both synchronous and reactive transactions.

A MongoDB Secret Weapon: The Aggregation Pipeline — MongoDB is best known as a popular document database but its aggregation pipeline feature provides a powerful way to analyze data.

Installing and Securing MongoDB on Ubuntu 16.04 — Explains in three steps how to install and secure MongoDB on Ubuntu 16.04.

How to Migrate a MongoDB 3.6 Sharded Cluster to Different Hardware

mongomonitor: Constantly Monitor Your MongoDB Replica Set to Keep It Healthy — A Node.js package that constantly monitors your MongoDB replica set to keep it healthy.

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 