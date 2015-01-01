AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer
Istorija i teorija književnosti
Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl
Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja
Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio
Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 155 / 155
Awesome Node: 600+ Packages, Resources and Links — The definitive, categorized list of Node resources and handy links continues to be updated and has passed 600 items.
Should Node Add WebSocket Support to Core? — Node developers are revisiting the idea of adding WebSocket support as a standard part of the official Node distribution. Show your support (or otherwise).
New Course: REST & GraphQL API Design in Node.js, v2
Create an API from the ground up using Node.js, Express and MongoDB. In this course, you'll build a production-ready REST API, and migrate it over to GraphQL.
How You Can Use Environment Variables in Node — What are they? And what are some better ways to handle ‘env’ variables? Burke introduces dotenv, a way to make environment variable management easier, and shows how to use them alongside VS Code.
How Some Node Projects Address Security Challenges — An introduction to the Node.js Security Roadmap, an online book/set of articles of Node-oriented security ideas and advice.
TypeScript Starter 2.0: CLI Tool to Generate New Node Projects — An interactive project generator that sets up a variety of module and tool related defaults (linting, testing) for new Node projects.
GraphQL over REST with Node, Heroku, and Apollo Engine — Build and deploy a GraphQL API quickly without rewriting your backend by wrapping REST endpoints using Node and Apollo Server.
npm 5.8.0(-next.0) Released — Lots of tweaks and improvements mostly from community contributors. Remember that as a ‘next’ release, this is for testing and development use, not to throw into production ASAP.
JS Interactive Call for Proposals Open — Want to speak at one of the world’s biggest JS events? Submit a proposal here. It takes place in Vancouver, Canada on October 10-12 and the CFP closes on April 20.
A Brief History of DevOps, Part IV: Continuous Delivery and Deployment
Dawn of the Dead Packages — In short, the npm site’s autosuggestions are.. not great, as old packages can pop up higher than you'd expect.
Definitivni vodič za upotrebu steka MEAN za izradu veb aplikacija
Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.