Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

node weekly 229, Awesome Node: 600+ Packages, Resources and Links

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 155 / 155

Awesome Node: 600+ Packages, Resources and Links — The definitive, categorized list of Node resources and handy links continues to be updated and has passed 600 items.

Should Node Add WebSocket Support to Core? — Node developers are revisiting the idea of adding WebSocket support as a standard part of the official Node distribution. Show your support (or otherwise).

New Course: REST & GraphQL API Design in Node.js, v2

api-design-v2-nodejs

Create an API from the ground up using Node.js, Express and MongoDB. In this course, you'll build a production-ready REST API, and migrate it over to GraphQL.

How You Can Use Environment Variables in Node — What are they? And what are some better ways to handle ‘env’ variables? Burke introduces dotenv, a way to make environment variable management easier, and shows how to use them alongside VS Code.

How Some Node Projects Address Security Challenges — An introduction to the Node.js Security Roadmap, an online book/set of articles of Node-oriented security ideas and advice.

TypeScript Starter 2.0: CLI Tool to Generate New Node Projects — An interactive project generator that sets up a variety of module and tool related defaults (linting, testing) for new Node projects.

GraphQL over REST with Node, Heroku, and Apollo Engine — Build and deploy a GraphQL API quickly without rewriting your backend by wrapping REST endpoints using Node and Apollo Server.

npm 5.8.0(-next.0) Released — Lots of tweaks and improvements mostly from community contributors. Remember that as a ‘next’ release, this is for testing and development use, not to throw into production ASAP.

JS Interactive Call for Proposals Open — Want to speak at one of the world’s biggest JS events? Submit a proposal here. It takes place in Vancouver, Canada on October 10-12 and the CFP closes on April 20.

A Brief History of DevOps, Part IV: Continuous Delivery and Deployment

Dawn of the Dead Packages — In short, the npm site’s autosuggestions are.. not great, as old packages can pop up higher than you'd expect.

Node.js, MongoDB i Angular integrisane alatke za razvoj veb strana

nodejs-mongodb-angular-mean-za-razvoj-veb-strana

Definitivni vodič za upotrebu steka MEAN za izradu veb aplikacija


 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 