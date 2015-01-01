Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 155 / 155

Awesome Node: 600+ Packages, Resources and Links — The definitive, categorized list of Node resources and handy links continues to be updated and has passed 600 items.

Should Node Add WebSocket Support to Core? — Node developers are revisiting the idea of adding WebSocket support as a standard part of the official Node distribution. Show your support (or otherwise).

New Course: REST & GraphQL API Design in Node.js, v2

Create an API from the ground up using Node.js, Express and MongoDB. In this course, you'll build a production-ready REST API, and migrate it over to GraphQL.

How You Can Use Environment Variables in Node — What are they? And what are some better ways to handle ‘env’ variables? Burke introduces dotenv, a way to make environment variable management easier, and shows how to use them alongside VS Code.

How Some Node Projects Address Security Challenges — An introduction to the Node.js Security Roadmap, an online book/set of articles of Node-oriented security ideas and advice.

TypeScript Starter 2.0: CLI Tool to Generate New Node Projects — An interactive project generator that sets up a variety of module and tool related defaults (linting, testing) for new Node projects.

GraphQL over REST with Node, Heroku, and Apollo Engine — Build and deploy a GraphQL API quickly without rewriting your backend by wrapping REST endpoints using Node and Apollo Server.

npm 5.8.0(-next.0) Released — Lots of tweaks and improvements mostly from community contributors. Remember that as a ‘next’ release, this is for testing and development use, not to throw into production ASAP.

JS Interactive Call for Proposals Open — Want to speak at one of the world’s biggest JS events? Submit a proposal here. It takes place in Vancouver, Canada on October 10-12 and the CFP closes on April 20.

A Brief History of DevOps, Part IV: Continuous Delivery and Deployment

Dawn of the Dead Packages — In short, the npm site’s autosuggestions are.. not great, as old packages can pop up higher than you'd expect.

Node.js, MongoDB i Angular integrisane alatke za razvoj veb strana

Definitivni vodič za upotrebu steka MEAN za izradu veb aplikacija VIŠE O KNJIZI



