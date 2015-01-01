Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 62 / 62

Polka: Minimal, High-Perf Express.js Alternative

A native HTTP server with added support for routing, middleware, and sub-applications that claims to be 33-50% faster than Express for simple apps.

Cover Your Apps While Still Using npm

As an online platform, the npm registry will go down occasionally. That’s normal, but what can we do to mitigate the pains of a single point of failure?

npm's Proposal for Supporting ES Modules in Node

“The proposal you’re about to read is not just a proposal. We have a working implementation of almost everything we discussed here.” Exciting times as an idea becomes reality.

A Full Report on the Jan 6 'npm Incident'

In short, a user was inaccurately flagged as a spammer and the deactivation of their packages caused a cascade of issues.

Asynchronous JS: From Callback Hell to Async and Await

An reintroduction to asynchronous JS, explaining why you should now be using async/await functions.

AWS Lambda Go vs. Node Performance Benchmark

The AWS Lambda serverless platform now supports Go(lang) as well as

Announcing the Node.js Application Showcase