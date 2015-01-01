Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 142 / 142

Compromised npm Package Being Investigated, Revoke Your npm Login Tokens and Use 2FA If Possible — A compromised version of eslint-scope was published so npm login tokens generated earlier today have been invalidated as a security precaution. Here's a nice writeup of what happened and what to do. It seems an account was compromised to publish the package, so you’re recommended to check your own npm account hasn’t been misused recently either and enable 2FA if at all possible (on publishes, as well as logins).

Kleur: Fast ANSI Color Formatting for Terminal Text

Has a nice API, supports nested and chained colors, printf -style formatting, and claims to be the fastest such library, too.

Take Our 5-Min Survey & Win a Chance at a Lego Mindstorm — We want to know your pain points building & programming open source languages. We've got 3 cool prizes too.

Testing Node.js in 2018 — Stream powers feeds for over 300+ users and their team is keen on testing well. Here they share what Node tools and packages they use.

npm Inc. Joins ECMA International and TC39 — The company behind Node’s primary package manager now sits on the technical committee that defines the programming language we all know and love.

npm.community: A New Place to Chat About npm — npm is moving its public issue tracking from GitHub to a new Discourse-powered forum at npm.community. You can report bugs, make new feature suggestions, and more.

Tutorials

Using AWS Lambda and Node to Scan Your S3 Uploads VICTOR KABDEBON

Scraping Web Sites for Info Easily using Code.xyz and Node — Only scrape sites responsibly and follow robots.txt and copyright laws, of course. JANETH LEDEZMA

Performing Twitter Sentiment Analysis using Node ANSHUL CHAUHAN

Code and Tools

AWS Serverless Express: Run Express-Based Apps Serverlessly — Run serverless apps and REST APIs using your existing app framework, on top of AWS Lambda and Amazon API Gateway. serverless-http is another option in this space. AMAZON WEB SERVICES

Singlie: Singly Circular and Linear Linked Lists for ES6 KLAUS SINANI

electron-react-boilerplate: Electron Boilerplate for Cross Platform Apps — An Electron app boilerplate based on React, Redux, React Router, and Webpack. C. T. LIN

Honeypot: A Honeypot That Displays Attacks in Real Time — Listens on 128 common TCP ports and lets you see connection attempts live. NIKOLAY SHMAKOV