R Programming A-Z™: R For Data Science With Real Exercises!

Learn Programming In R And R Studio. Data Analytics, Data Science, Statistical Analysis, Packages, Functions, GGPlot2

Redis Day London 2018 - Call for Papers

Redis Day is a single-track, full-day, free-to-the-public event about anything and everything Redis. Its main purpose is sharing technical knowledge with the local and global Redis communities, by providing a stage for developers and users to tell their stories. This is a call to all speakers who wish to tell theirs. We don’t care whether this is your first time speaking or if you’re a rockstar performer, nor do we mind if you’re native to the city or a tentacled decapod from Alpha Centauri. We’re interested in your story and we’ll do whatever it takes to help you bring it to light.

A one size fits all database doesn't fit anyone



The days of the one-size-fits-all monolithic database are behind us, and developers are using a multitude of purpose-built databases.



How we built a data pipeline with Lambda Architecture using Spark/Spark Streaming

Walmart Labs is a data-driven company. Many business and product decisions are based on the insights derived from data analysis. I work in Expo which is the A/B Testing platform for Walmart. As part of the platform we built a data ingestion and reporting pipeline which is used by the experimentation team to identify how the experiments are trending. In this blog I would like to give a little primer on how we built the data ingestion and reporting pipeline with Lamda Architecture using Spark which provides code reusability between the Streaming and the batch layers, key configurations for the deployment and a few troubleshooting tips.



Through the Looking Glass: Analyzing the interplay between memory, disk, and read performance.

Understanding the relationships between various internal caches and disk performance, and how those relationships affect database and application performance, can be challenging. We’ve used the YCSB benchmark, varying the working set (number of documents used for the test) and disk performance, to better show how these relate. While reviewing the results, we’ll cover some MongoDB internals to improve understanding of common database usage patterns.



Rolling the Heroku Redis Fleet

How the Heroku Data infrastructure team manages large fleet operations, such as this one required by a recent Redis remote code execution vulnerability.



A Performance Cheat Sheet for MongoDB

Performance tuning is not trivial, but you can go a long way with a few basic guidelines. In this post, we will discuss how you analyze the workload of your MongoDB production systems, and then we’ll review a list of important configuration parameters that can help you improve performance.



Modelling Cloudant data in TypeScript

Using TypeScript classes in your code and saving their JSON representation in a Cloudant database.



Kafka Python and Google Analytics

Learn how to use Kafka Python to pull Google Analytics metrics and push them to your Kafka Topic. This will allow us to analyze this data later using Spark to give us meaningful business data.



JWT Authentication with GraphQL, Node.js, and Couchbase NoSQL

Learn how to protect specific properties and data elements of your GraphQL powered API that uses the NoSQL database, Couchbase Server, and Node.js using JSON Web Tokens (JWT).



Migrating Hulu’s Hadoop Clusters to a New Data Center — Part Two: Creating a Mirrored Hadoop Instance

As part of a larger migration to a new data center in Las Vegas, we migrated our Hadoop clusters using two approaches. The first approach we discussed in our last post involved extending our instance of Hadoop to migrate our largest and heaviest cluster of HDFS. In this post, we’ll discuss migrating smaller HDFS clusters (100–200 nodes) for special purposes by creating a mirrored Hadoop instance



Build a Mobile Gaming Events Data Pipeline with Databricks Delta



Exploring World Cup 2018 with Neo4j and GraphQL



Using a GraphQL API for Database Administration



A Journey Through Spark



Interacting with Neo4j in NodeJS using the Neode Object Mapper



Answering English questions using knowledge graphs and sequence translation

Interesting Projects, Tools and Libraries

Bitdb

Bitdb is a NoSQL database powered by Bitcoin.



mani

Distributed cron using redis.



ml-models

Machine Learning Procedures and Functions for Neo4j.