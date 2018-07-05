PHP Weekly, PHP 7.3.0. alpha 3, Laravel Forge

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 86 / 86

PHP 7.3.0 alpha 3 Released

The PHP team is glad to announce the release of the third PHP 7.3.0 version, PHP 7.3.0 Alpha 3. The rough outline of the PHP 7.3 release cycle is specified in

Pineco.de: Implementing Custom Logic With Raw SQL In Laravel’s Query Builder

The Pineco.de site has a new tutorial posted showing you how to implement custom logic with raw SQL in the Eloquent query builder in the Laravel framework.

Rob Allen: Notes for working on the OpenWhisk PHP Runtime

Continuing the theme of posts related to using PHP on the OpenWhisk serverless platform, Rob Allen has posted a few notes for working with the PHP runtime.

Amazon like Product Images Showcase for Shopping Cart

In general, the shopping cart software product view page will show the preview image with slideshow. The product slideshow is used to preview the product’s ima.

Writing WordPress posts in Markdown

WordPress allows you to write your posts using Markdown. This feature is available using Jetpack. If you write some of your eBooks or other documents using Mar

SitePoint PHP Blog: Improving Performance Perception: On-Demand Image Resizing

The SitePoint PHP blog has continued their series covering the creation of an online image gallery application. The series has included several tutorials cover.

Notes for working on the OpenWHisk PHP Runtime

These are some notes for working on the OpenWhisk PHP Runtime, but are probably applicable to the other runtimes too. Setting up I have a clone of the runtimes.

200 OK

200 OK is the most common HTTP status code. It generally means that the HTTP request succeeded. If the HTTP request was a GET request, the response should incl.

Learn Laravel Forge is new video course on Laracasts teaching you all things Forge, by guest instructor Marcel Pociot! The course consists of over twenty free

Blogging every week

A very important "trick" in finding the flow in life is: do what you like most. Of course, you have to do things you don't like (and then you need different li

