Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

PHPflow weekly 1, Send Feedback Form Through Mail Using PHP

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 53 / 53

Send Feedback Form Through Mail Using PHP

By: Parvez
send-feedback-form-php-email

This tutorial help to create feedback from using bootstrap and send through email using php. We will use PHP mail functionality to send form content using email.I just want to send a user feedback form through email using PHP on-click of submit button. Form content will go to the mentioned email id, you can configure […] Continue reading  

Basic Authentication in Laravel 5 Using Middleware

By: Parvez
login laravel

This laravel 5 tutorial help to add basic authentication using laravel middleware. We will create a middleware class in laravel 5 that authenticate user using basicauth, After successful authenticating user, Laravel will process next request.We will use a middleware to provide the authentication for the REST call.This middleware will authorize the user at every request […] Continue reading  

Consuming Web Services with PHP SoapClient and Laravel

By: Parvez
220px-SOAP.svg

This laravel/Lumen tutorial help to consume SOAP request using PHP SOAP client.I am using PHP soap libs to consume soap request and send JSON response using Rest Service, Sometimes we have SOAP call to access resource that time we need to create SOAP request to access data. We will create Restful service to access soap […] Continue reading  

Product Grid View with Pagination Using PHP, Bootstrap 4 and MySQL

Last Updated On: February 25, 2018| By: Parvez
product-grid-view-php

This PHP tutorial help to create product listing grid with pagination.I have already shared php pagination tutorial with ajax and non-ajax manner, This tutorial will use MySQL as a database.We will create product listing page with pagination. I have been working on a project that have product listing functionality, A single product Block containing a […] Continue reading  

Send Feedback Form Through Mail Using PHP

By: Parvez
send-feedback-form-php-email

This tutorial help to create feedback from using bootstrap and send through email using php. We will use PHP mail functionality to send form content using email.I just want to send a user feedback form through email using PHP on-click of submit button. Form content will go to the mentioned email id, you can configure […] Continue reading  

Google Map with a Marker with PHP & Google Map API

By: Parvez
google-map-api-with-php

This php tutorials help to understand google map and integration of google map JavaScript api using PHP and jQuery. We will create map using constant address and get coordinate to display marker on that location. MAP is very important functionality to display direction of address into contact us page,You can also add map into wiki […] Continue reading  

PHP 7, MYSQL I JAVASCRIPT U JEDNOJ KNJIZI

php_ mysql_ javascript_u_jednoj_knjizi_e_knjizi

VIŠE O KNJIZI

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 