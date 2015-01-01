Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 142 / 142

News



Python in Education - Request for Ideas

The Python Software Foundation Board Committee for Python in Education wants to hear how the PSF can help members of our community increase the presence of Python in education. Our first goal is to gather ideas from the community on ways the PSF can fund work to improve Python in education. We want to collect a broad spectrum of ideas and projects at all levels and in all disciplines. After the ideas phase, we will use the ideas provided to guide our request for proposals.



PyCon 2020-2021 Location

Now that registration and planning are well underway for PyCon 2019 in Cleveland, the PSF is pleased to announce that the home for PyCon 2020 and 2021 will be Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania! The conference will be held in the beautiful David L. Lawrence Convention Center on April 15-23, 2020 and May 12-20, 2021.

Articles, Tutorials and Talks



Machine Learning for Everyone

In simple words. With real-world examples. Yes, again.



PSD2 Compliant Authorization: Verifying Sensitive Actions with Python, Flask and Auth

Adding two-factor authentication (2FA) to your login process increases the security of your user's data. We can extend that to validate sensitive actions like sending money from your account, changing your shipping address, or confirming a medical appointment. Even though the user should be already logged in with a username and password, we want to make sure that they authorize every payment. This blog post will show you how to secure payment actions using Python, Flask, a bit of Javascript, and the Authy API.



Grok Neural Networks & Backpropagation by re-inventing them

What better way to understand something than by (re)inventing/discovering it? Grok the basic intuition and math behind neural networks and error-gradient-backpropagation-based learning “the hacker’s way”!



Learn Enough Python to be Useful: argparse

How to Get Command Line Arguments Into Your Scripts.



The state of Python Packaging

Describes where Python packaging ecosystem is today, and where the Python Packaging Authority hopes will move next.



Voice Assistant Boilerplate & API

If you’ve ever wondered, “How would I make my own voice assistant for a website?”, this is the post for you! We will be going through a step-by-step guide connecting a React boilerplate with a Python API. The functionality we will be implementing can also be deployed to other devices like a Raspberry Pi quite easily with some additional research.



How to Use Python to Analyze SEO Data: A Reference Guide

Python can help eliminate repetitive SEO tasks when no tools can help you. Here are some practical Python applications for SEO.



Would You Survive the Titanic?

The journey on the unsinkable — what AI can learn from the disaster.



Train neural networks using AMD GPU and Keras

AMD is developing a new HPC platform, called ROCm. Its ambition is to create a common, open-source environment, capable to interface both with Nvidia (using CUDA) and AMD GPUs. This tutorial will explain how to set-up a neural network environment, using AMD GPUs in a single or multiple configurations.



Fashion MNIST with Keras and Deep Learning

In this tutorial you will learn how to train a simple Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) with Keras on the Fashion MNIST dataset, enabling you to classify fashion images and categories. The Fashion MNIST dataset is meant to be a (slightly more challenging) drop-in replacement for the (less challenging) MNIST dataset.



How to write Tendermint Applications using Python



Deploying Serverless Django with Zeit and RDS Postgres



How to build a chatbot in less than 50 lines of code



Python exceptions considered an anti-pattern

Python razvoj mikroservisa

Interesting Projects, Tools and Libraries



ptr

Python Test Runner (ptr) was born to run tests in an opinionated way, within arbitrary code repositories. ptr supports many Python projects with unit tests defined in their setup.(cfg|py) files per repository. ptr allows developers to test multiple projects/modules in one Python environment through the use of a single test virtual environment.



spektral

A Python framework for relational representation learning in Keras.



Ludwig

Ludwig is a toolbox built on top of TensorFlow that allows to train and test deep learning models without the need to write code.



bert-embedding

Token level embeddings from BERT model on mxnet and gluonnlp.



GPIOzero

A simple interface to GPIO devices with Raspberry Pi 1



Cloud Annotations Training

Custom Object Detection and Classification Training.



PythonEXE

How to create an executable file from a Python script?



db-to-sqlite

CLI tool for exporting tables or queries from any SQL database to a SQLite file.





New Releases



PyPy v7.0.0: triple release of 2.7, 3.5 and 3.6-alpha



Django 2.2 beta 1 released



Django security releases issued: 2.1.6, 2.0.11 and 1.11.19



Django bugfix releases: 2.1.7, 2.0.12 and 1.11.20

