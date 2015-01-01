Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 106 / 106

Articles, Tutorials and Talks

Scikit-learn Tutorial: Machine Learning in Python



Scikit-learn is a free machine learning library for Python. It features various algorithms like support vector machine, random forests, and k-neighbours, and it also supports Python numerical and scientific libraries like NumPy and SciPy. In this tutorial we will learn how to easily apply Machine Learning with the help of the scikit-learn library.

Mask R-CNN with OpenCV

In this tutorial you will learn how to use Mask R-CNN with Deep Learning, OpenCV, and Python to predict pixel-wise masks for every object in an image.

Django core no more

If you’re not the sort of person who closely follows the internals of Django’s development, you might not know there’s a draft proposal to drastically change the project’s governance. It’s been getting discussion on GitHub and mailing lists, but I want to take some time today to walk through and explain what this proposal does and what problems it’s trying to solve. So. Let’s dive in.

Machine Learning in Excel With Python

Machine learning is an important topic in lots of industries right now. It’s a fast moving field with lots of active research and receives huge amounts of media attention. This post isn’t intended to be an introduction to machine learning, or a comprehensive overview of the state of the art. Instead it will show how models built using machine learning can be leveraged from within Excel.

Building a Repeatable Data Analysis Process with Jupyter Notebooks

This article describes how to create a repeatable process for analyzing data with Jupyter Notebooks.

Implementing a Calculator REPL in RPython

This is a tutorial style post that walks through using the RPython translation toolchain to create a REPL that executes basic math expressions.

Fun with NFL Stats, Bokeh, and Pandas

An exploration of NFL play-by-play statistics with Bokeh and Pandas.

Tworoutines in Python



This article describes a style of coding in Python that permits easy mixing of synchronous and asynchronous code. As part of the control software for large microwave telescopes (including the South Pole Telescope), we have been using this style of code under a Tornado / Python 2.x stack with success.

Probabilistic programming proves Poland was robbed. In chess!

Probabilistic programming with Pyro and conclusive proof that Poland was robbed at the 2018 Chess Olympiad.

Introduction to Fraud Detection Systems

Tutorial using Python library LightGBM with code samples.

Generating RNN Text on Spell

Or: the mystical art of turning a list of D&D spells into a much longer list of much weirder spells.

I was looking for a house, so I built a web scraper in Python! — part II (EDA)

This article is a follow-up on another one where I built a web scraper to look for houses for sale in Lisbon. This time, I will focus on the transformation and cleaning process of the dataset we gathered before. I will then attempt to perform some exploratory data analysis (EDA) on the dataset. My goal is to give you some examples of what can be done, and not to provide a super complex analysis.

Importing Data from MongoDB to MySQL using Python

MySQL Shell 8.0.13 (GA) introduced a new feature to allow you to easily import JSON documents to MySQL. The basics of this new feature were described in a previous blog post. In this blog we we will provide more details about this feature, focusing on a practical use case of interest for to many: How to import JSON data from MongoDB to MySQL. The same “recipe” may be applied to import of data from other document-store databases to MySQL, as long as they are able to produce or export data to JSON.

Python razvoj mikroservisa

Interesting Projects, Tools and Libraries



DoodleMaster

"Don't code your UI, Draw it !"



JAX

JAX is a domain-specific tracing JIT compiler for generating high-performance accelerator code from pure Python and Numpy machine learning programs.



BabySploit

BabySploit is a penetration testing toolkit aimed at making it easy to learn how to use bigger, more complicated frameworks like Metasploit. With a very easy to use UI and toolkit, anybody from any experience level will find use out of BabySploit.



pixelhouse

A minimalist drawing library for making beautiful animations in python. Anything that can be drawn can be moved. Comes with beautiful gradients, instagram-like filters, and elastic transforms.



ValidX

ValidX is fast, powerful, and flexible validator with sane syntax.



render-py



A software 3D renderer written in Python.



Chartify

Chartify is a Python library that makes it easy for data scientists to create charts.



CloudBunny

CloudBunny is a tool to capture the origin server that uses a WAF as a proxy or protection.



Fnord

Pattern Extractor for Obfuscated Code.



SetSimilaritySearch

All-pair set similarity search on millions of sets in Python and on a laptop (faster than MinHash LSH).



wemake-django-template

Bleeding edge django template focused on code quality and security.



redis-namespace

namespaced subset of your redis keyspace



celluloid

Matplotlib animations made easy.



cache.py

Python memoization across program runs.