R bloggers, Spelling 1.0, Mapping the largest cities in Asia using R

Spelling 1.0: quick and effective spell checking in R

September 7, 2017
By 

The new rOpenSci spelling package provides utilities for spell checking common document formats including latex, markdown, manual pages, and DESCRIPTION files. It also includes tools especially for package authors to automate spell checking of R documentation and vignettes. Spell Checking Packages The main purpose of this package is to quickly find spelling errors in R packages. The spell_check_package() function extracts all...Read more »

Statistical Application Development with R and Python - Second Edition

statistical-application-development-with-r-and-python---second-edition

Analysing soil moisture data in NetCDF format with the ncdf4 library

September 6, 2017
By 
Analysing soil moisture data in NetCDF format with the ncdf4 library

The netCDF format is popular in sciences that analyse sequential spatial data. It is a self-describing, machine-independent data format for creating, accessing and sharing array-oriented information. The netCDF format provides spatial time-series such...Read more »

Knime 3.4 connections to Microsoft R, Azure

September 6, 2017
By 

Version 3.4 of the Knime Analytics Platform, the open-source data science workflow toolbox, was released back in July. With that release came new integrations with Azure and Microsoft R...Read more »

Envisioning Data Science Webinar Series and Call for Input

September 6, 2017
By 
Envisioning Data Science Webinar Series and Call for Input

Webinar Series: Data Science Undergraduate Education Join the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine for a webinar series on undergraduate data science education. Webinars will take place on Tuesdays...Read more »

The Ultimate Guide To Partitioning Clustering

September 6, 2017
By 
The Ultimate Guide To Partitioning Clustering

In this first volume of symplyR, we are excited to share our Practical Guides to Partioning Clustering. The course materials contain 3 chapters organized as follow: K-Means...Read more »

Mapping the largest cities in Asia using R

September 6, 2017
By 
Mapping the largest cities in Asia using R

"After you've mastered a small number of R functions, visualizations like this become easy (and, they're great practice)." The post Mapping the largest cities in Asia using R appeared first...Read more »

Beyond the basics of data.table: Smooth data exploration

September 5, 2017
By 
Beyond the basics of data.table: Smooth data exploration

This exercise set provides practice using the fast and concise data.table package. If you are new to the syntax it is recommended that you start by solving the set...Read more »

Data Science for Fraud Detection

September 5, 2017
By 
Data Science for Fraud Detection

I have written the following post about Data Science for Fraud Detection at my company codecentric’s blog: Fraud can be defined as “the crime of getting money by...Read more »

Readability Redux

September 4, 2017
By 

I recently posted about using a Python module to convert HTML to usable text. Since then, a new package has hit CRAN dubbed htm2txt that is 100% R and...Read more »

 

