R INFORMATOR 199, RTutor + Water Pollution and Cancer

 

 

visualizing reassortment history using seqcombo

December 4, 2017
By 
visualizing reassortment history using seqcombo

Reassortment is an important strategy for influenza A viruses to introduce a HA subtype that is new to human populations, which creates the possibilities of pandemic. A diagram showed above (Figure 2 of doi:10.1038/srep25549) is widely used to illustrate the reassortment events. While such diagrams are mostly manually draw and edit without software tool to automatically generate. Here, I implemented the hybrid_plot function for producing publication...Read more »

My book ‘Practical Machine Learning with R and Python’ on Amazon

December 4, 2017
By 
My book ‘Practical Machine Learning with R and Python’ on Amazon

My book ‘Practical Machine Learning with R and Python – Machine Learning in stereo’ is now available in both paperback ($9.99) and kindle ($6.97/Rs449) versions. In this book I...Read more »

Magick 1.6: clipping, geometries, fonts, fuzz, and a bit of history

December 4, 2017
By 
Magick 1.6: clipping, geometries, fonts, fuzz, and a bit of history

This week magick 1.6 appeared on CRAN. This release is a big all-round maintenance update with lots of tweaks and improvements across the package. The NEWS file gives an overview...Read more »

AI School: Microsoft R and SQL Server ML Services

December 4, 2017
By 

If you'd like to learn how you use R to develop AI applications, the Microsoft AI School now features a learning path focused on Microsoft R and SQL Server...Read more »

5 ways a SAS Health Check can simplify a transition to R

December 4, 2017
By 
5 ways a SAS Health Check can simplify a transition to R

...Read more »

Outliers Detection and Intervention Analysis

December 4, 2017
By 
Outliers Detection and Intervention Analysis

In my previous tutorial Arima Models and Intervention Analysis we took advantage of the strucchange package to identify and date time series level shifts structural changes. Based on that,...Read more »

RTutor: Water Pollution and Cancer

December 4, 2017
By 
Rivers-AND-cancer

One very important benefit of stronger environmental protection is to reduce the damaging effects of pollution on human health. In his very interesting article “The Consequences of Industrialization: Evidence from...Read more »

When you use inverse probability weighting for estimation, what are the weights actually doing?

December 3, 2017
By 
When you use inverse probability weighting for estimation, what are the weights actually doing?

Towards the end of Part 1 of this short series on confounding, IPW, and (hopefully) marginal structural models, I talked a little bit about the fact that inverse probability...Read more »

 

