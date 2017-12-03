R INFORMATOR 199, RTutor + Water Pollution and Cancer

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 71 / 71

visualizing reassortment history using seqcombo

Reassortment is an important strategy for influenza A viruses to introduce a HA subtype that is new to human populations, which creates the possibilities of pandemic. A diagram showed above (Figure 2 of doi:10.1038/srep25549) is widely used to illustrate the reassortment events. While such diagrams are mostly manually draw and edit without software tool to automatically generate. Here, I implemented the hybrid_plot function for producing publication...Read more »

My book ‘Practical Machine Learning with R and Python – Machine Learning in stereo’ is now available in both paperback ($9.99) and kindle ($6.97/Rs449) versions. In this book I...Read more »

This week magick 1.6 appeared on CRAN. This release is a big all-round maintenance update with lots of tweaks and improvements across the package. The NEWS file gives an overview...Read more »

If you'd like to learn how you use R to develop AI applications, the Microsoft AI School now features a learning path focused on Microsoft R and SQL Server...Read more »

In my previous tutorial Arima Models and Intervention Analysis we took advantage of the strucchange package to identify and date time series level shifts structural changes. Based on that,...Read more »



One very important benefit of stronger environmental protection is to reduce the damaging effects of pollution on human health. In his very interesting article “The Consequences of Industrialization: Evidence from...Read more »