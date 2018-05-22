Access

R, Intro to FFTree Exercise, The use of R in official statistics conference 2018

 

 

Intro to FFTree Exercise

May 22, 2018
By 
fftree-exercise.jpg

In the exercises below, we will work with FFTree pacakge which lets us use fast and frugal decision tree to model the data Please install the package and load the library before starting Answers to these exercises are available here. If you obtained a different (correct) answer than those listed on the solutions page, please Related exercise sets:Spatial Data...

Why you should regret not going to eRum 2018?

May 22, 2018
By 
I spent 3 amazing days at eRum conference in Budapest. The conference was a blast and organizers (BIG thanks to them again) did wonderful job compiling such a high-level...

Read more »

The use of R in official statistics conference 2018

May 22, 2018
By 

On September 12-14 the 6th international conference on the use of R in official statistics (#uRos2018) will take place at the Dutch National Statistical Office in Den Haag, the...

Read more »

The myth that AI or Cognitive Analytics will replace data scientists: There is no easy button

May 22, 2018
By 
feature-engineering-for-machine-learning

First, let me say I would love to have an “easy button” for predictive analytics. Unfortunately, predictive analytics is hard work that requires deep subject matter expertise in both...

Read more »

How Has Taylor Swift’s Word Choice Changed Over Time?

May 22, 2018
By
How Has Taylor Swift’s Word Choice Changed Over Time?

How Has Taylor Swift's Word Choice Changed Over Time?Sunday night was a big night for Taylor Swift - not only was she nominated for multiple Billboard Music Awards;...

Read more »

Why R? 2018 Conf – CfP ends May 25th

May 22, 2018
By 
Why R? 2018 Conf – CfP ends May 25th

We are pleased to announance upcoming Why R? 2018 conference that is going to happen in central-eastern Europe (Poland, Wroclaw) this July (2-5th). It is the last week...

Read more »

 

