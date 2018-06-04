R, An introduction to machine learning with Keras in R

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 79 / 79

Ava Yang, Data Scientist There are times when it costs more than it should to leverage javascript, database, html, models and algorithms in one language. Now maybe is time for connecting some dots, without stretching too much. If you have been developing shiny apps, consider letting it sit on one live database instead of manipulating data I/O by hand? If you use...Read more »

Eighth post of our series on classification from scratch. The latest one was on the SVM, and today, I want to get back on very old stuff, with here... Read more »

A guest post by @MaxMaPichler, MSc student in the Group for Theoretical Ecology / UR Artificial neural networks, especially deep neural networks and (deep) convolutions neural networks, have become increasingly...Read more »

June 6, 2018 By By Daniel

A new update of my sjstats-package just arrived at CRAN. This blog post demontrates those functions of the sjstats-package that deal especially with Bayesian models. The update contains some...Read more »

If you’ve been on a New York City subway platform since January 2018, you should have noticed a countdown clock that displayed an estimate of when the next train...Read more »

Some of the R code I have previously posted here for working with NOAA’s optimal interpolated sea surface temperature (OISST) datasets made its way into a recent piece in...Read more »