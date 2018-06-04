R, An introduction to machine learning with Keras in R

Access

Alternativna učenja

Android

Animacija

Antropologija

Apple - MAC OS X

Arheologija

Arhitektura

Astrologija

Astronomija

Audio kursevi + knjige

Audio, Multimedia, Video

Autobiografija

AutoCad, ArchiCAD, SolidWorks, Catia, Pro/Engineer

Automobili

Bajke

Baze podataka

Biografija

Biološke nauke

Botanika

C++ Visual C++ C#

Cloud

CSS

Dečije knjige

Delphi

Digitalna fotografija

Dizajn

Django

Domaće pripovetke

Domaći roman

Drama

E-knjiga

E-komerc

ECDL

Ekologija

Ekonomija

Elektrotehnika

Enciklopedija

Esejistika

Etika

Fantastika

Film

Filologija

Filozofija

Fizika

Fotografija

Geografija

Geologija

GOOGLE

Grafika, Dizajn, Štampa

Građevinarstvo

Hardver

Hemija

Hidrotehnika

Hobi

Horor

Humor

Internet

Intervju

Istorija

Istorija i teorija književnosti

Istorija umetnosti

Istorijski roman

Java, JavaScript, JScript, Perl

Joomla

jQuery

Knjiga posle posla - Beletristika i ostala izdanja

Knjižare i naše knjige

Književna kritika

Kuvari, hrana i piće

Leksikografija

Lingvistika

Ljubavni roman

logo

Magija

Marketing

Mašinsko učenje

Mašinstvo

Matematika

Medicina

Memoari

Menadžment

Modeliranje podataka

Monografija

Mreže

MS Office

Muzika

Nagrađivanje knjige

Naučna fantastika

Obrada teksta

OFFICE 2013

OpenOffice.org

Operativni sistemi

Oracle

Organizacione nauke

Pedagogija

PHP I MYSQL

Pisci u medijima

Ples

Poezija

Politika

Poljoprivreda

Popularna medicina

Popularna nauka

Popularna psihologija

Posao

Pozorište

Pravo

Pravoslavlje

Primenjene nauke

Pripovetke

Prirodne nauke

Priručnik

Programiranje

Psihologija

Publicistika

Putopis

Python programiranje

Raspberry PI

Rečnici

Religija

Robotika

Roman

Satira

Saveti

Sertifikati

Slikarstvo

Socijalna mreža - Facebook

Sociologija

Sport

Sport i hobi

SQL Server

Statistika

Strip

Tabele

Tableti

Tehnologija

Telekomunikacije

Triler

Turizam

Twitter

Udžbenici

Umetnost

Unix, Linux

Urbanizam

UX DIZAJN

Visual Basic .NET, VBA, V. Studio

Web design

Windows

Windows 7

Windows 8

WordPress

Zaštita i sigurnost

 

R, An introduction to machine learning with Keras in R

 

 

  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Google plus
  • Linkedin
  • Pinterest
  • Email

 

Pregleda (30 dana / ukupno): 79 / 79

Database bulk update and inline editing in a Shiny Application

June 7, 2018
By 

Ava Yang, Data Scientist There are times when it costs more than it should to leverage javascript, database, html, models and algorithms in one language. Now maybe is time for connecting some dots, without stretching too much. If you have been developing shiny apps, consider letting it sit on one live database instead of manipulating data I/O by hand? If you use...Read more »

Classification from scratch, linear discrimination 8/8

June 6, 2018
By 
Classification from scratch, linear discrimination 8/8

Eighth post of our series on classification from scratch. The latest one was on the SVM, and today, I want to get back on very old stuff, with here... Read more »

An introduction to machine learning with Keras in R

June 6, 2018
By 

A guest post by @MaxMaPichler, MSc student in the Group for Theoretical Ecology / UR Artificial neural networks, especially deep neural networks and (deep) convolutions neural networks, have become increasingly...Read more »

R functions for Bayesian Model Statistics and Summaries #rstats #stan #brms

June 6, 2018
By 
R functions for Bayesian Model Statistics and Summaries #rstats #stan #brms

A new update of my sjstats-package just arrived at CRAN. This blog post demontrates those functions of the sjstats-package that deal especially with Bayesian models. The update contains some...Read more »

Using Countdown Clock Data to Understand the New York City Subway

June 6, 2018
By 
Using Countdown Clock Data to Understand the New York City Subway

If you’ve been on a New York City subway platform since January 2018, you should have noticed a countdown clock that displayed an estimate of when the next train...Read more »

Brief mention in Map-making on a budget

June 5, 2018
By 

Some of the R code I have previously posted here for working with NOAA’s optimal interpolated sea surface temperature (OISST) datasets made its way into a recent piece in...Read more »

Unconf18 projects 2: middlechild, defender, ropsec, keybase

June 5, 2018
By 
middle_child_hex

As part of our series summarizing all projects from this year’s unconf I’m...Read more »

Animating Changes in Football Kits using R

June 4, 2018
By 

Background I am enjoying the magick package at the moment. Reading through the vignette I spotted the image_morph() function. In this post I experiment with the function to build the... Read more »

 

 

Budite prvi koji će ostaviti komentar.

Ostavite komentar Ostavite komentar

 

 