react-newsletter-111

Articles
Query Strings with React Router
In this post you’ll break down how to implement and parse query strings with React Router.
React Native, 2 years later
Artsy has been using React Native for over 2 years now. In this video post, they give an extensive retrospective including why they moved, pros and cons, their React Native stack, and a demo of what it's like to do every day work.
Contextual Components in React
Contextual Components are a feature in Ember that allow you to expose components pre-wired with state and actions as part of a component’s public API, without having to directly expose that state or those actions. This can help maintain encapsulation. David Tang shows how this same pattern can be applied to React components using the Render Props pattern.
Scaling data selection on the client
At a first glance, selectors may look like an unnecessary abstraction that are only there to add complexity. However, selectors are an invaluable tool in a large Redux application. Here are a few of the advantages of using selectors as the store grows.
The purpose of this tutorial is to see how the concepts of React work together to build a simple React JS application from scratch.
Simple and complete React DOM testing utilities that encourage good testing practices by the wonderful Kent C. Dodds
Create React + Redux app structure with build configurations.
react-data-fetching provides a very intuitive way to perform any REST API call without hassle, through a single React component. It also helps you take care of timeouts, loading states, errors handling, data saving, uploading/downloading progress, etc. Fetching data while letting the user know what's going on has never been that easy!
