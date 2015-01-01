react-newsletter-111

Articles

In this post you’ll break down how to implement and parse query strings with React Router.

tylermcginnis.com

Artsy has been using React Native for over 2 years now. In this video post, they give an extensive retrospective including why they moved, pros and cons, their React Native stack, and a demo of what it's like to do every day work.

github.io

Contextual Components are a feature in Ember that allow you to expose components pre-wired with state and actions as part of a component’s public API, without having to directly expose that state or those actions. This can help maintain encapsulation. David Tang shows how this same pattern can be applied to React components using the Render Props pattern.

thejsguy.com

At a first glance, selectors may look like an unnecessary abstraction that are only there to add complexity. However, selectors are an invaluable tool in a large Redux application. Here are a few of the advantages of using selectors as the store grows.

medium.com

Contextual Components are a feature in Ember that allow you to expose components pre-wired with state and actions as part of a component’s public API, without having to directly expose that state or those actions. This can help maintain encapsulation. David Tang shows how this same pattern can be applied to React components using the Render Props pattern.

thejsguy.com