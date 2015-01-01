Access

React Newsletter 111

 

 

react-newsletter-111

Articles

Query Strings with React Router

In this post you’ll break down how to implement and parse query strings with React Router.

tylermcginnis.com  Permalink

React Native, 2 years later

Artsy has been using React Native for over 2 years now. In this video post, they give an extensive retrospective including why they moved, pros and cons, their React Native stack, and a demo of what it's like to do every day work.

github.io  Permalink

Contextual Components in React

Contextual Components are a feature in Ember that allow you to expose components pre-wired with state and actions as part of a component’s public API, without having to directly expose that state or those actions. This can help maintain encapsulation. David Tang shows how this same pattern can be applied to React components using the Render Props pattern.

thejsguy.com  Permalink

Scaling data selection on the client

At a first glance, selectors may look like an unnecessary abstraction that are only there to add complexity. However, selectors are an invaluable tool in a large Redux application. Here are a few of the advantages of using selectors as the store grows.

medium.com  Permalink

What Should Developers Consider when Planning a React Application?

Start your next React project with confidence. Learn strategies for tooling, frontend and UX, testing and performance to boost your (and your team’s) productivity. Get our new whitepaper.

telerik.com  Permalink

TUTORIALS

Building a complete Rock Paper Scissors game with ReactJs

The purpose of this tutorial is to see how the concepts of React work together to build a simple React JS application from scratch.

js-craft.io  Permalink

react-testing-library

Simple and complete React DOM testing utilities that encourage good testing practices by the wonderful Kent C. Dodds

github.com  Permalink

Create React Redux App Structure

Create React + Redux app structure with build configurations.

react-data-fetching

react-data-fetching provides a very intuitive way to perform any REST API call without hassle, through a single React component. It also helps you take care of timeouts, loading states, errors handling, data saving, uploading/downloading progress, etc. Fetching data while letting the user know what's going on has never been that easy!

github.com  Permalink

 

 

